Why Tinubu can’t abandon his economic reforms — APC National Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, has said it would be difficult for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to abandon his economic reforms despite strident criticisms from opposition parties and strong reservations about their positive impact.

According to a statement signed by Abimbola Tooki, Special Adviser to the National Chairman of the APC (Media and Information Strategy), Prof Yilwatda made the remarks on Friday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, where the state Governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, hosted President Tinubu and his entourage at a rally held at the Senator Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The APC National Chairman, who acknowledged that the economic policies have been tough on the average Nigerian, maintained that abandoning them would amount to reversing the country’s progress and returning to the economic difficulties that necessitated the reforms in the first place.

He said: “Never again should Nigeria return to Egypt. We cannot afford to abandon the difficult but necessary work of rebuilding our economy and repositioning our country for sustainable growth.”

He described President Tinubu’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy as more than a political aspiration, stressing that it represents a strategic national development target backed by deliberate policy choices and ongoing economic restructuring.

He noted that the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are laying a solid foundation for a stronger, more productive and prosperous Nigeria, adding that their direction and potential have received recognition from major international economic institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He further identified major investments in infrastructure, transportation, education, maritime development and financial inclusion as critical pillars of the administration’s economic transformation agenda.

Prof Yilwatda particularly highlighted the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as a landmark infrastructure project that would improve connectivity, stimulate commerce and unlock enormous economic opportunities for Akwa Ibom and other coastal communities.

He also said the President’s determination to develop Nigeria’s maritime economy would further strengthen the economic competitiveness of coastal states and expand their contribution to national development.

On education and social investment, he commended the student loan initiative for widening access to higher education, while noting that targeted interventions for women and small businesses were creating opportunities for greater economic participation.

He explained that the tax reforms were designed to ease the burden on low-income earners and small businesses, enabling them to retain more of their earnings and operate in a more supportive economic environment.

The APC Chairman also pointed to improved industrial harmony in educational institutions and the administration’s efforts to settle outstanding obligations to workers, pensioners and retirees of formerly privatised public enterprises as important milestones.

Prof Yilwatda maintained that the Tinubu administration’s policies and investments were positioning Nigeria for long-term prosperity and called on citizens to support the administration’s vision of a stronger and more economically competitive nation.