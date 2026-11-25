Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, recently spoke with Labour Correspondents on the chances of President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as his chances of securing re-election in the 2027 election. He equally speaks about what President Tinubu and himself have done for the people of Kebbi in the last three years. CHRISTIAN APPOLOS, presents the excerpts:

With the 2027 general election approaching, how confident are you that the APC will retain Kebbi State, particularly given the political activities of opposition figures, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who is also working towards the next election?

By God’s grace, we are confident. An election is something you can assess based on your performance and what you have done for the people. It is not simply about belonging to the APC or any other political party.

There is no administration that has introduced as many different packages and interventions for Nigerians as the present Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Let me speak specifically about Kebbi State. I believe we have never had it so good in terms of development as we have under the present administration.

My philosophy of democracy is that governance must bring development projects to the doorsteps of the people. Kebbi State has benefited tremendously from the infrastructure development taking place under President Tinubu’s administration.

For instance, there is the ongoing Federal Government road construction of the Malando–Garin Baka–Ngaski–Wara Road in Kebbi State, a strategic road project serving communities in the Yauri and Ngaski axis and linking Kebbi State with Niger State. The road is known as the Malando–Ngaski–Wara–Auna Road. These are the kinds of development projects that people can see and appreciate.

By God’s grace, we believe that our performance, the support of the people and the developmental projects we have delivered will speak for us when the time comes.

You have expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s performance. However, some Nigerians believe that the economic policies introduced by his administration have brought more hardship than relief. How do you reconcile this perception with your optimism about his re-election prospects?

I believe that the only permanent thing in life is change.

If we are going through difficulties today and, as a result of the decisions we are taking, our children do not have to experience the same hardship tomorrow, then we have succeeded.

But if we continue to allow things to remain the way they are, all of us, including our children, will continue to suffer.

We must be prepared to make certain sacrifices today so that future generations can enjoy a better country.

I believe in these policies because sometimes previous governments may have lacked the courage to introduce certain reforms. Whenever a new policy is introduced, people are bound to feel its immediate impact, particularly when it involves changing an existing system.

However, every policy has its long-term objectives and benefits. At the end of the day, Nigerians will appreciate the results.

That is why President Tinubu has consistently appealed to Nigerians to remain patient and bear with the present challenges. I believe that, at the end of the tunnel, Nigerians will have reasons to smile.

Your administration has consistently highlighted infrastructure development as one of its major achievements. What specific projects do you believe will convince the people of Kebbi State to renew your mandate in 2027?

When we went on our campaign tours, the people made several appeals to us concerning abandoned road projects. One of their major concerns was the poor condition of the roads and the hardship they were experiencing.

We subsequently met with Mr President and drew his attention to these challenges. In particular, we discussed abandoned road projects and the reasons behind their delays. When we engaged the contractors, they explained that inadequate funding was responsible.

I personally took up the matter with Mr President, and funding was subsequently made available to the company. Today, the contractor has returned to the site and work has resumed.

There is another Federal Government road project linking Augie to Kangiwa and Kamba in Kamba Local Government Area. That road was originally constructed during the administration of the late Alhaji Shehu Shagari in 1979, when late Alhaji Muhammadu Shehu Kangiwa was governor of the old Sokoto State.

Since then, successive administrations have done very little to address its condition. However, President Tinubu’s administration has awarded the contract, and the contractors are now working day and night to ensure its completion.

There is also the Koko-Zaria-Kala-Kala road project, which the Federal Government has awarded.

Another major project is the Koko–Mahuta–Dabai–Zuru road, which is one of the worst roads in Kebbi State. My administration is currently handling its construction on behalf of the Federal Government.

I appealed to Mr President to intervene because the contractor had been on site since February 2018 but had not constructed up to four kilometres of the road.

I requested that the contract be revoked and awarded to a reputable construction company capable of delivering the project, or that the responsibility be transferred to another competent contractor.

Following my appeal, the Federal Government permitted the Kebbi State Government to undertake the construction in line with federal government specifications.

The project is about 87 kilometres long, and we have divided the work among three construction companies: Abib Nigeria Limited, ZBCC and JNIC. They are working day and night to ensure that the road is completed.

Previously, travelling from Koko to Zuru, particularly through the difficult sections, could take about six and a half hours. Today, because of the work we are doing, the journey has been reduced to about two hours. By the time the project is completed, travelling from Koko to Zuru will take approximately one hour.

These are some of the infrastructure projects we have been able to attract and execute through our collaboration with the Federal Government. And there are many more I cannot name off hand right now but Kebbi people can confirm.

Beyond road construction, how would you assess the impact of your administration’s development agenda on the people, particularly in healthcare, education and access to essential services?

We have made significant progress in the health sector. When I assumed office, I discovered that there were challenges with the state health insurance scheme. However, we have made considerable improvements.

As I speak to you, about 300,000 people are benefiting from the Kebbi State health insurance scheme, known as KACHIMA. We are also planning to enroll an additional 50,000 people by early next year.

In terms of healthcare infrastructure, I inherited several general hospitals that had not undergone meaningful renovation for many years, with some dating back to 1978.

When I came into office, I decided that we must address the situation. I therefore embarked on the comprehensive renovation of these hospitals.

I also established three additional general hospitals to address the needs of communities that had been demanding improved access to secondary healthcare services.

Out of the 33 general hospitals in the state, we are currently working on 27. Some have been completed and equipped, while equipment for others is ready and awaiting the completion of ongoing construction and renovation work.

We intend to address the remaining hospitals after completing the current phase.

We have also made significant interventions in primary healthcare. Kebbi State has 225 primary healthcare centres, and we are working on 175 of them. We are also equipping these facilities because we understand the challenges facing the health sector, particularly at the grassroots.

In education, we have also made interventions, including the renovation and construction of classrooms, provision of furniture and improvement of the learning environment.

Even in my own primary school in Birnin Kebbi, I have renovated and constructed several classrooms, provided electricity and water, cleaned up the environment and supplied furniture.

I am not interested in making promises alone. I can point to what I have done, and the people can assess these achievements.

Agriculture remains one of Kebbi State’s strongest economic assets, particularly its rice production. What has your administration done to consolidate the state’s position as a major agricultural producer, and how do you think these interventions will influence the 2027 elections?

Our people know what we have done, particularly in the agricultural sector. Kebbi State is the largest producer of rice in the country, and we have maintained that position.

In my first year in office, we procured 10,000 solar-powered water pumps and 25,000 CNG-powered water pumps for farmers. We also purchased tractors, distributed 150 truckloads of assorted fertilisers and provided 10,000 units of herbicides free of charge to farmers.

These interventions were introduced to support agricultural production and improve the livelihoods of our farmers.

We have continued with these programmes. We do not restrict agricultural support to the rainy season alone; we also provide interventions during the dry season.

This is because we understand the importance of agriculture to our economy and the contribution Kebbi State makes to food production in Nigeria.

Our state has played an important role in efforts to reduce food prices, particularly the price of rice. We have therefore continued to support farmers through the provision of agricultural inputs, equipment and other necessary assistance.

The people know what we have done, and they have seen the interventions. By God’s grace, we will continue to deliver.

You have spoken about the Federal Government’s interventions in Kebbi State. What has your administration done to attract these projects, and how important is your relationship with President Tinubu in securing more development opportunities for the state?

We have maintained a good working relationship with Mr President, and whenever we identify challenges that require Federal Government intervention, we bring them to his attention.

For instance, some of the roads I have mentioned were abandoned for years because of funding challenges. I personally approached Mr President and explained the difficulties our people were experiencing.

Following our discussions, the necessary interventions were made, and some of those projects have now resumed.

The Federal High Court did not have its own permanent building in Kebbi State. It was operating from a temporary facility provided by the state government.

It was through my appeal to President Tinubu that the construction of a permanent Federal High Court building in Kebbi State commenced under this administration.

These are practical examples of what political leadership should be about.

The President has also demonstrated commitment to the development of Kebbi State. The Vice-President has visited the state about three times, while the Minister of Agriculture has visited more than five times.

During the last Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, I brought Mr President to Kebbi State, where he personally witnessed the developments and activities taking place.

These visits demonstrate the Federal Government’s attention to Kebbi State and its commitment to supporting our development.

The opposition is also mobilising ahead of 202, do you this that an alliance of opposition parties is a serious threat to your re-election and President Tinubu’s second-term ambition?

The opposition parties does not have the political strength they are claiming. Interestingly, some people who benefited immensely from the APC have now decided to leave the party. The APC gave them opportunities to occupy important positions and become what they are today. Yet, they have chosen to move to another political platform.

I want the people of Kebbi State to ask themselves whether such individuals have demonstrated sufficient commitment to the party and the people who supported them.

When the former Attorney-General left the APC, not even a single member of the party’s state executive followed him to the opposition. Not even his local government councillor followed him. Can such a person genuinely claim to have a strong political following?

When we conducted the local government elections, he could not even win his own polling unit, not to talk of his ward or local government area.

These are the issues people should consider when assessing political claims and popularity.

Those who are genuinely on the ground, who have worked for the people and contributed to their development, are known to the electorate.

You have also criticised some opposition figures for allegedly misrepresenting the situation in Kebbi State. How worried are you about misinformation and fake news as political campaigns gather momentum ahead of 2027?

Fake news is a general problem in this country. Nobody can shy away from that reality. However, I do not believe our people will simply accept fake news because they know what an administration has brought to the table. You can be a minister, even the most powerful minister in the country, but if you have not attracted any meaningful project or development to the people of Kebbi State, what exactly are you asking them to judge you on? Even if you are a minister, you should be able to use your position to attract development to your state. People should therefore look beyond political propaganda and examine what those seeking their votes have actually done for them.

I am not interested in making promises alone. I can point to the number of teachers and other workers I have helped secure employment. I can also take you to communities where we have executed projects. The people of Kebbi State know my contributions before I became governor, and they can also assess my performance in office.

Insecurity remains a major concern across the country, particularly in the North-West. Given the security challenges confronting some communities in Kebbi State, how do you intend to convince voters that your administration has done enough to protect them?

The truth is that Kebbi State is also experiencing its own share of insecurity. However, we have taken deliberate measures to strengthen security and protect our people.

As part of our interventions, we procured about 3,000 motorcycles and distributed them to vigilante groups and security personnel, including soldiers, to enhance their mobility and improve their ability to respond to security threats.

We did this because I am committed to ensuring that Kebbi State is secure.

There is no state in Nigeria that can claim to be 100 per cent secure. Even here in Abuja, we have witnessed security challenges.

Insecurity is a global challenge, and no country or state is completely immune to it.

However, the security of the people of Kebbi State remains a priority for my administration, and we will continue to support the security agencies and do everything possible to protect our people.

You have said that your administration’s performance will speak for you in 2027. What additional assurances can you give the electorate that a second term will deliver even greater development for Kebbi State?

By God’s grace, we will continue to deliver. Our people have seen what we have done in agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, education and other sectors.

We have demonstrated that governance must be about improving the lives of ordinary people and bringing development to their doorsteps.

We have also demonstrated our commitment to working with the Federal Government to attract projects and interventions that will benefit the people of Kebbi State.

I believe that sustaining what we have started and completing ongoing projects are important responsibilities.

The people know what we have done, and they can compare our performance with what obtained in the past.

You have repeatedly expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s re-election. Are you therefore calling on the people of Kebbi State to support your re-election and also vote for the President in 2027?

Yes, absolutely. I am calling on them, and I will continue to do so. I was the first governor in the country to publicly endorse President Tinubu for a second term. The records are there.

We will continue to stand by President Tinubu because we believe in his leadership and the development agenda of his administration.

The people of Kebbi State have seen the interventions and developmental projects, and they know what both administrations have brought to the state.

This weekend, I will inaugurate my campaign council, while on the 17th, the presidential campaign council will be in Kebbi State. Just watch and see what will happen.

By God’s grace, we are confident that the people will support us. We believe our performance, the support of the people and the developmental projects we have delivered will translate into victory in 2027.

I am confident that President Tinubu and I will not just receive the support of the people of Kebbi State when the time comes, but we will sweep Kebbi voters’ votes and win by landslide. Kebbi workers and people in general will massively vote for President Tinubu and I, and all other candidates under APC banner.