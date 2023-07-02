Famous comedian, Omotobora Samson Olanrewaju, also known as Mc Bleach, is looking forward to this year’s edition of his popular yearly concert, Bleach Unravel: The Enthronement edition with excitement and belief that it would take his career to new heights and change the face of his game in the entertainment industry.

Speaking about his plans to give his fans the best of entertainment contents on July 16 when his show will come up, MC Bleach said he could not wait to bring on stage some of the best names in the music and entertainment industry to thrill the audience, particularly his fans whose love and support had kept him going.

According to him, this year’s edition is special to him because his friends and people he calls family—not fans—will gather to witness a great entertainment experience in a relatable manner that depicts happenings around the world and their immediate environment.

With the show set to hold at NECA House, Ikeja, MC Bleach disclosed that the concert will parade comic acts including Forever, Asiri, Dr Smile, Ajele, Princewell, Rhelax, Babahkay, among others.

Speaking further about why being a comedian excites him, the humour merchant disclosed that making people happy with his jokes and cheering them up in their low moments thrill him the most, adding that “I found out that people will always want to laugh and I love making people laugh, so I found myself doing it even when I didn’t know I could make anything out of it.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE