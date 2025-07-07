Why there may be global shortage of nurses by 2030 — Peter Obi

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has predicted that the world may experience a shortage of nurses by the year 2030 due to the increasing demand for their services.

Obi, however, advised every nation, including Nigeria, to invest heavily in health and education in order to achieve true wealth, describing the two sectors as the most important investments any country can offer its citizens.

He stated this on Monday, July 7, 2025, in Benin, at the premises of St. Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences, where he donated ₦15 million for the completion of an ongoing building project.

“Like I always say, school is the most important investment you can give to humanity: number one, education; number two, health. It is said that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation. So, we must invest in health.

“The most important measurable developments are health, education, and pulling people out of poverty — and I am focused on all three. That is why every week, I visit health facilities and schools to support them.

“You can’t talk about health without talking about the human capital infrastructure within it. The most important infrastructure in health is the nurses because they are the closest to the patients,” he said.

While calling on the government and well-meaning Nigerians to invest in the youth, he noted that life without support or service to humanity is not worth living.

He disclosed that he visits over 50 nursing schools and hospitals every year to support them.

In his vote of thanks, the Provost of the School, Father Jerome Idebe, who recalled that the former presidential candidate also visited the school last year to donate a huge sum of money, thanked him for the ₦15 million support.

