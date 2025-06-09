Why there is no democracy in Nigeria — Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has asserted that ‘there is no democracy in Nigeria’, citing the President Bola Tinubu-led government’s failure to meet essential democratic standards.

He made the assertion during an exclusive interview with Arise TV on Monday.

“As far as I’m concerned and I maintain it, there is no democracy in Nigeria. We will continue to agitate for true democracy.

“Does Edo election show any tenet of true democracy? No. Look at what happened in Rivers State. For instance, you cannot solve a problem in any circumstances in a democratic setting by going against rules (tenets of democracy).

“You can’t even solve any problem by going against the rules. There is a process that should be followed,” he asserted.

When asked if Tinubu violated the rules in Rivers, he emphatically answered; “Of course, yes. Bringing somebody who is not democratically elected (as sole administration) is a violation of democratic rules”.

On why he failed to conduct council elections during his time as Anambra governor, Obi said; “You can go and check the court process, I was against the conduct of how local government elections were conducted in Nigeria.

“So, it took me almost seven years before we could conduct (council election). I governed the most difficult at a time it had crisis.

“If there is anything I did in Anambra that people are proud of today is I brought civility to the state.

Before me, nobody had what you can call a peaceful reign. It was quarrel for four years. It was with my tenure that the state changed from Home for All to Light of the Nation because I started doing things in an organised manner.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra has pleaded with Peter Obi, to return to the party.

The PDP made the call for the return of Mr Obi and others after the enlarged meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) to review the state of the party and chart a way forward in Awka on Thursday.

The communique, signed by Chidi Chidebe, the chairperson of the PDP in Anambra, said alliances with ideologically incompatible political formations, in the guise of coalitions, would likely not yield the desired success.