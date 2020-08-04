Why the North is in a mess ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has said that the lack of recognized leadership in the North is responsible for the current mess in the region.

He said the youths no longer respect traditional institutions and leaders, saying this has contributed immensely to the collapse of moral values and the insecurity in the region.

He made these observations when the communities of Anka, Bungudu, Bukkuyum and Maru, paid him a courtesy call led by their respective Emirs and Local Government Chairmen at the Government House on Tuesday.

Today, the North is in disarray due to lack of recognised central leadership who can commonly be rallied around socially and politically.

He also linked the current mess to the growing absence of peace in many of our societies, catapulting to the present menace of banditry, kidnappings and robbery.

He further observed that no society can progress and enjoy a lasting peace when it looks down upon its leaders with disrespect. “That is why I directed that this year, I will receive no community at the Government House except it is led by its traditional ruler,” Matawalle pointed out.

ALSO READ: Gov Abdulrazaq appoints commission of inquiry on Kwara assets

“We must start according to respect and dignity to our rulers like it was before because Allah gave them the position which we have to recognise” Matawalle observed.

“That is why today, my administration is providing a Government Lodge in each of the 14 Local Government Areas of the state so that henceforth, we shall be the ones going down to the Emirs’ palaces for Sallah homage to spending a day or two with them and their people at the grassroots” Matawalle disclosed.

He also warned on the need to renew commitment to a genuine fight against insecurity and its attendant consequences in the state. He said the war is not limited to the Government or the security agencies alone, but it is a concern of everyone.

“We have to look inwards and flush out the bad eggs among us. Most of the atrocities perpetrated by the bandits at the grassroots indicate connivance with informers who live among us in our communities. We must flush them out because we all know them,” the Governor charged the people.

“Henceforth, my administration has resolved not to have it easy on anyone arrested for the charge of being an informant to bandits anywhere in the state,” Matawalle announced.

All the visiting communities promised to renew their commitment to the attainment of lasting peace in their respective areas and also commended the efforts of the administration of Governor Matawalle for what it has so far been doing to end the spate of insecurity disturbing many parts of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

MONDAY LINES: ‘Mamman Daura Seeks Competence’

Leader of the ‘unseen’ persons ruling us, Alhaji Mamman Daura, spoke last week. He said enough of turn-by-turn presidency for Nigeria. He decreed that North-South rotation of the presidency of Nigeria should be dead; from 2023, the most competent among contenders would be put in the Presidential Villa…

Pastor Olukoya, Awolowo And Eternal Life

There is a viral audio online in which the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Pastor Daniel Olukoya, suggested that Papa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, “did not fulfil his destiny” of becoming the president of Nigeria because he “never surrendered his life to Jesus till he…

Order Buhari To Publish Details Of Govt Loans Since 2015, SERAP Tasks Court

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to order President Muhammadu Buhari to “publish details of loans that have been obtained by the government since May 29, 2015, including the interest rate, the total amount of debts so far incurred by this…

NDIC To Revoke Licences Of 37 Weak Microfinance Banks

THE Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), is set to revoke licences of 37 microfinance banks (MFBs), due to their inability to meet necessary regulatory conditions…