•Says Nigeria’s columnists must chronicler, critic, public educator, and champion of change

Professor Toyin Falola, one of Africa’s foremost historians, holds the Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at the University of Texas at Austin, United States. In this interview by SAM NWAOKO speaks on the historical journey of the Nigerian media, the Lagos-Ibadan Press and the place of columnists in national conversation.

From a historian’s perspective, how would you assess the famed Lagos–Ibadan press axis and its influence on Nigeria’s political development? How useful is that description in understanding the Nigerian press today?

Let me start with history since the term ‘Lagos-Ibadan axis’ is a condensation of over two centuries of debate. The business of journalism did not originate in Nigeria. It started as a mission, and eventually a movement. Henry Townsend’s Iwe Iroyin, launched in Abeokuta in 1859, was a missionary venture, but it established the seed of the concept that print media has the power to create a conscious public. By the late nineteenth century, Lagos boasted a restless, literate and often combative press, including the Lagos Observer and the Lagos Weekly Record, run by an educated African elite that used newspapers to contest colonial policy, defend its rights and imagine a political community beyond the colony. The Daily Times provided the city with a commercial press, and Azikiwe’s West African Pilot made journalism a tool of popular nationalism.

Ibadan came into the narrative with a different mood. 77 years ago, when Chief Obafemi Awolowo launched the Nigerian Tribune in 1949, he was establishing an institution for regional autonomy, federalism, education, social welfare, and responsible governance. The Tribune became the voice of a political heritage. Ibadan was also the origin of the Punch, later, in 1971. So, the axis is truly a twin inheritance: Lagos as the center of trade, metropolitan opinion and national prominence, Ibadan as a center of intellectual seriousness, regional pride and political devotion.

This press contributed to shaping the lexicon of Nigerian self-government, federalism, minority rights, revenue distribution and, subsequently, the movement against military rule. During the lengthy years of the generals, the press was one of the few places where opposition lived on, sometimes at a high price. Editors were arrested, journals were banned, and journalists were slain. The murder of Dele Giwa in 1986 is a bitter reminder of what the profession has paid. Let us state frankly that without this press, the transition from military authority would have been slower and more unpredictable.

What’s the point of the label today? It is beneficial, but it must be used with caution. It still works as a historical description, since the geography of ownership, skill, and ideology mattered a lot once upon a time. It is a less adequate portrayal of the present. Abuja is the political center of gravity. The ownership is now more national and occasionally more corporate. Digital platforms have opened up publication to everyone but also undermined the gatekeepers such that fake news spreads quicker now. The old axis is now less a map of buildings than a map of habits: a notion media should educate, probe power, protect a public interest. Those behaviors stick about locations, and are worth fighting for. But the historian must also caution against nostalgia. The same tradition bred partisanship, and we should not romanticize every age of the press as heroic.

An editor with the Tribune, Dr Lasisi Olagunju will be presenting about nine books, collections of his writings in Ibadan on November 24 this year. As chairman of this public presentation, what value do you see in collecting newspaper columns and other occasional writings into books? What can these works offer future historians seeking to understand Nigeria and its contradictions?

Newspapers are by nature transitory. Monday, one reads a column; by Tuesday, such a newspaper is used to wrap fish. Even if archives exist, they are fragmented, fragmentary or inaccessible, and in Nigeria the situation is extreme. Libraries are underfunded, microfilm deteriorates, and digital data vanish when a website is changed or abandoned. A generation’s opinion might go nearly without a trace. To assemble columns into volumes is, then, an act of preservation, and I would say it is also an act of authorship, because selection, arrangement and introduction convert dispersed bits into a cohesive body of thinking.

Nine volumes is a tremendous accomplishment. It marks a long, disciplined career, and a dedication to the notion that journalism may have a life beyond the day it emerges.

What may such works provide to future historians? Firstly, they capture the texture of ordinary politics, of what people debated over, feared, and praised. Official documents tell us what governments choose. The columns inform us how the public viewed these choices. Secondly, Nigeria is a land of remarkable genius and chronic failure, of exuberant culture and frail institutions. A long run of commentary reveals those tensions playing out, sometimes repeated. A historian reading over decades may discern patterns that day-to-day readers miss: the same promises, the same justifications, the same cycles of optimism. Third, these works represent a record of a mind and a moral position, which is a historical source in its own right. Future researchers will be interested in how smart Nigerians perceived their period, and the collected writings of a columnist address that question better than nearly any other source.

I would urge other columnists to do the same. And I would encourage colleges and publishers and libraries to support them. If we do not maintain our public thinking, we will keep rediscovering it, and we shall keep rewriting what has been written.

How do you situate Olagunju’s “Monday Lines” within the editorial philosophy of the Nigerian Tribune and the ideals of its founder, Chief Obafemi Awolowo? Where do you see continuity, and where has Olagunju established his own distinctive voice?

The first thing to be said is that a columnist does not write in a vacuum on a publication such as the Tribune. The paper has a memory, and that memory has a moral center. Awolowo’s journalism was didactic in the greatest sense of the word. He felt the people should be informed, that policy should be explained, not just stated, and that government existed to provide welfare, education and opportunity. A writer who writes in that house inherits standards like seriousness of argument, attentiveness to public policy and moral concern for the common man.

“Monday Lines” is in that sense very much in line with the paper. It deals with politics as a matter of substance, not spectacle. It questions what governance means to the citizen; it holds leaders to account, and it has a feeling of commitment to the public. In his regard for facts and words, Olagunju is likewise a Tribune man.

The language of the Awolowo period was programmatic, classic, with clear doctrine, argument and prescription. Olagunju is more literary. He starts with a minor event or a proverb or a recollection of a location and then moves on to the big topic of power. It adds a richness to his column that the former didactic approach sometimes lacked. There is also comedy, sometimes subtle, sometimes acute. His weapon is irony, and with it he can speak harsh things without losing his reader.

The other is generational. Olagunju writes about a Nigeria that has seen the failure of many promises, the disappointments of the oil boom, the military interlude, the restoration to democracy, and the despair that followed. Thus, there is a sense of sadness as much as of argument in his writings. He is not only instructing, but also testifying. What makes the piece special within the Tribune tradition, in my understanding, is that mix of teaching and sadness.

You devoted a book, Restless Pendant, to Olagunju’s writings. What did you find in the work of a practising journalist that persuaded you, an accomplished scholar, to make it the subject of sustained scholarly attention?

Historians are educated to be cautious of clean divides, and the separation between the journalist and the scholar is a case in point. Journalism is the first draft of history. But it is also a primary source. It is an interpretation. It is sometimes a sort of philosophy. When a writer writes comments year after year, with discipline, he generates an archive of how a culture thinks about itself in real-time. That archive is gold because then the historian who comes along views through hindsight and tries to straighten things up. The columnist still sees them as unsure, and thus recounts the concerns, hopes and misjudgments as they were.

What convinced me about Olagunju was first the consistency of the philosophical goal. Over the years, his works have shown recurrent preoccupations with the quality of leadership, the destiny of the average citizen, the memory of Yoruba and Nigerian history, and the ethical obligation of authority. This is more than a topical statement. It is an ongoing investigation. Secondly, there was the quality of the writing itself. He reads extensively, understands history, and can put a modern controversy in a lengthy frame without being pedantic. Third, there was the matter of procedure. For me, his use of local idiom and cultural memory is a type of knowledge creation, and it ought to be regarded seriously by academia.

And there is the simple reality. African intellectual culture has too frequently underestimated authors outside the institution. Much of the most insightful analysis of our society is done in newsrooms, not departments. When academics study each other, we diminish our knowledge. By paying Olagunju consistent attention, I intended to convey that the line between the classroom and journalism is permeable and each should learn from the other.

He frequently draws on Yoruba proverbs, oral traditions and history to interrogate contemporary events. What does this approach contribute to political commentary, and how effectively does it carry local wisdom into a national conversation?

A proverb is not an embellishment. It is a brief argument, a moral judgement in a phrase, and it has been tested by generations. The columnist who uses a proverb to illuminate a contemporary incident is doing two things at once. He provides the reader with a yardstick for evaluating the event, and he reminds the reader that civilizations have long grappled with the issues we believe are new (for instance, greed, hubris, treachery, the misuse of office). That is a really useful viewpoint in terms of the superficial public discourse that is focused on the headlines of the day.

In his writing, he questions the present using the history of the Yoruba, its political institutions, its checks on rulers, its myths and its personalities. A historian may relate to this. Yoruba political culture established methods for limiting rulers such as councils, titled chiefs, and ceremonial responsibility. Evoking them reminds us that responsible government is not an import. It is an heirloom. It is a significant intervention in an age when many are complaining that democracy is alien.

How well does it travel nationally? I think it’s pretty darn good, as long as two requirements are satisfied. The first is the translation of context. The proverb informs rather than excludes. A national reader requires adequate explanation to comprehend the reference, and Olagunju typically gives it. The second is that the moral substance must be identifiable beyond the Yoruba culture, and it is typically so, because the vices he exposes are universal. Every Nigerian community knows leadership, and the appropriate reaction to his style is not to dislike it but to imitate it. I would love to see columnists in Hausa, Igbo, Ijo, Tiv and other traditions do the same so that the national discussion becomes a dialogue among diverse reservoirs of knowledge.

In the face of Nigeria’s current challenges, what should be the place of the columnist: chronicler, critic, public educator or advocate for change? What responsibilities must accompany that role?

I say the columnist must be all four: chronicler, critic, public educator, and champion of change. They are not an option. They are aspects of one calling. But each has its own responsibilities, and the integrity of the whole rests on respecting them all together.

The columnist, as a chronicler, is bound by accuracy. In an age of hearsay and distorted information, the chronicler’s first job is to be correct, and to state candidly when he is not sure. He owes justice as a reviewer. Criticism that strikes everywhere loses its sting. Criticism that spares friends and punishes foes is partisanship in disguise. The test of a critic is whether he can use the same standard for individuals he admires. He owes humility as a public educator. The job is to assist people in grasping difficult subjects such as the budget, the constitution, security, and the economy, without condescending. Explanation is a kind of respect. As a proponent of change, he owes openness. Everyone has convictions. The honest advocate admits his freely and fights for it; he does not profess a neutrality he does not have.

But beyond these tasks, there is a greater one: bravery with credibility. Nigeria now suffers insecurity, economic hardship, declining faith in institutions and a disaffected youth. In such a climate, the simple answer is skepticism. The columnist’s more difficult job is to hold open a space for optimism that is neither naive nor deceptive, by honestly identifying shortcomings while stressing that progress is possible and that people have a role to play. That involves avoiding the flattery of powerful people and the trendy gloom that excuses inaction.

I would also argue that the columnist must think about the readership. A piece that talks primarily to the privileged will make little difference. The finest authors write for the common reader, the merchant, the teacher, the student and the farmer, and write to make their own lives recognizable. Finally, the writer must be willing to be responsible, to confess mistakes, to engage criticism, and keep on learning. And if the profession expects honesty of the strong, it must be honest itself. In that sense, I believe that the work of Lasisi Olagunju is a model, and the nine volumes being presented in Ibadan on Tuesday are examples of what a lengthy and conscientious devotion to the craft can produce.