Why stakeholders must prioritise hospitality, tourism – Uche Emmanuel Chinonso

As the political atmosphere in Imo State heats up ahead of the forthcoming governorship election, Uche Emmanuel Chinonso, a social and political analyst, has urged the stakeholders in Imo State

He noted that while political affiliation, experience, and popularity often dominate the conversation, it is high time the people of Imo States, political parties, and the entire state leadership consider a new but critical criterion — hospitality and tourism development.

Chinonso added that the people must united a visionary leader who can unlock the sleeping giant of Imo’s tourism potential.

He said: “As the political atmosphere in Imo State heats up ahead of the forthcoming governorship election, the question on every stakeholder’s mind remains: Who is best suited to lead Imo State into a new era of prosperity and development? While political affiliation, experience, and popularity often dominate the conversation, it is high time Imolites, political parties, and the entire state leadership consider a new but critical criterion — hospitality and tourism development.

“Imo State, blessed with rich cultural heritage, historic sites, natural attractions, and a vibrant people, holds an untapped potential to become the tourism hub of Nigeria. From the rolling hills of Okigwe to the sacred grounds of Oguta Lake, from the historical Mbari cultural centers to the bustling streets of Owerri, the state offers a canvas ripe for tourism-driven economic rebirth. However, despite this immense potential, Imo has struggled to make significant strides in hospitality infrastructure and tourist attraction.

“The next governor must be someone who not only understands the intricacies of governance but who also possesses a deep appreciation for the hospitality and tourism sectors. Tourism is not just about showcasing beauty; it is a multi-billion-naira industry that can drive employment, attract investment, stimulate local businesses, and place Imo State on the global map. A leader with vision in this area can harness tourism to diversify the state’s economy, traditionally reliant on federal allocations.

“Imagine an Imo State where hotels, resorts, art centers, eco-tourism parks, and cultural festivals attract millions annually. Imagine the multiplier effect on transportation, food, fashion, arts, and technology industries. This is not a distant dream — it is an achievable reality if the right leadership is elected.

“Thus, as the glamour and excitement build toward the next gubernatorial election, it is imperative that Imo State stakeholders, political parties, and every well-meaning Imolite look beyond traditional politics and embrace candidates who value hospitality, understand tourism development, and possess the passion to transform Imo into Nigeria’s tourism capital.

“The future of Imo State lies not just in political calculations, but in visionary leadership that can unlock the sleeping giant of our tourism potential. The choice we make at the polls must reflect this new consciousness.”