Why Southern govs decided on rotational presidency, others ― Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde has explained that the Southern governors took its recent decisions calling for rotation of the president between the South and North, among others, in the interest of fairness, equity and justice in the country.

Makinde stated this while receiving the report of the Southwest Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee at the governor’s office, state Secretariat, Ibadan on Thursday.

He explained that the governors shunned party affiliations and took the decisions as leaders thinking progressively about this country.

Makinde said, “The country as a whole is in dire need of men and women of conscience, men and women that are thinking progressively about this country, and that’s why a few days ago the governors from the southern part of the country came together and without looking or thinking about party affiliation, we took far-reaching decisions in the interest of this country, in the interest of fairness, equity and justice for everybody in this country.”

He described the committee report as timely especially when PDP governors, lawmakers and other members were leaving the party for the APC.

He commended the Olagunsoye Oyinlola led committee, assuring that the report will be looked into to see how it could be used to mend broken walls that have resulted in the new wave of the defection of some key members of the party to the APC.

He assured that the report will be forwarded to the South West zonal executives of the party, adding that a zonal meeting would soon be called where all leaders would be invited to develop a plan for the Southwest zone in the interest of the party.

Makinde said, “Between when this committee was set up and now, I believe two governors from the party’s platform have defected to the APC. A number of our lawmakers at the national level; senators, members of the House of Representatives are defecting.

“So, this report is coming at the right time for us to go ahead, look at it and still try to pull our people together irrespective of the outcome of the zonal congress

“As of the time this was put together, I was acting as the rallying point for our party in the Southwest but now we have the zonal executive in place and they are the true rallying point for the people within the Southwest.

“So they would be invited, we will hand this over to them and proudly we will call a zonal meeting where leaders of thought can come together and put a plan in place for the Southwest and how we are going to interact with other zones in the country because we know that the national convention is practically upon us.

“A few days ago, I believe they brought out the proposed timetable for activities leading to the national convention of our party. We also have to come together, we have to look at the position to take relative to other parts of the country and what aspirations in the Southwest geopolitical zone.

“So, this is really just the starting point, we will still come together and try to articulate our position which we will eventually sell to the other geopolitical zones in the country.

“I want to on behalf of the leadership of our party in the zone and the national leadership of the party also, thank you for your selfless service to our party especially in the zone for pulling this together and I want to say that God will continue to be with you, protect you, order your steps, and by God’s grace, all the things and positions you’ve put together in this report will lead to an implementation that we lift our party up in the zone and the country.”

While handing over the report, Oyinlola asked that the recommendations, if implemented, will put the party in the zone will be in good stead.

Oyinlola said, “Let me start by thanking you for giving us the opportunity to come and present to you the report of the reconciliation committee which was set up sometimes in November last year and what we are about to do is just to hand it over to your excellency the outcome of going around the Southwest zone, looking into where there are areas of conflicts, differences and we have been able to collate the problems and possible solutions that could address the problems.

“This team was put in place by the stakeholders of the Southwest zone with the mandate to go round the six states of the zone and identify the areas of problems within our party.

“Ours was a reconciliation team and we did all we can to ensure that we reconcile all the warring factions and we are able to achieve that because we visited all the six states within the zone. As such, the outcome of that meeting is what we have made into a report and it is only expedient for us to give it to you with a plea that if we conscientiously look at the report and execute the recommendations that are made, that will go a long way to keep our party in very good stead in the Southwest zone.”

