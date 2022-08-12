Why should you have your own personal clipper?

While sexual intercourse has always been tagged as the major means of the transmission of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), some people have equally contracted the virus and other related diseases through the sharing of clippers at the barber’s salon.

In this article, we will take a look at some important reasons why you should have your own personal clipper.

1. Secure yourself from blood virus diseases

Although the clippers used at the barber’s shop are often sterilised after use for each customer, there could be a mishap sometimes, and one can not be too certain about its safety. One can contract HIV and other blood viruses from cuts when they share an unsterilized clipper blade with an infected person. But with your own personal clipper, you will feel safer and more secure.

2. Safe you from skin-related issues

This is similar to blood viruses but minimal. Skin-related hazards such as rashes, bumps, and other skin hazards can be easily contacted by sharing clippers with everyone at the salon. A good number of men have contracted various skin problems because of the lack of their personal clippers.

3. Save your money and visit the Salon

With your own personal clipper, your visits to the salon will definitely be reduced, which means you will be saving yourself some money and stress. You can reduce your trips to the barber’s by using a personal clipper to perform simple hair tasks like shaving.

4. Help in developing barbing skills

In today’s world, you may not need to register as an apprentice at a barber’s shop before you develop your skills in barbing. With your personal clipper and the many YouTube tutorial videos available on the internet, the sky is your only limit. You can improve your barbering skills by practicing different hairstyles on the heads of your kids or the people around you.

Conclusion: When you are considering buying your personal clipper, the quality of the clipper should be at the top of your list of considerations. You don’t want to buy a clipper with a dull blade, which gives you bad trimming. You equally have the preference of choosing between wireless or plug-in clippers, with each having its merits and demerits.

The prices of clippers vary equally depending on their quality. In Nigeria today, you can at least get a nice clipper for around 10,000 naira or thereabouts.

