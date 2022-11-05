Why sex for role thrives in the movie industry —Bukola Shittu

Bukola Shittu, a Nollywood actress, producer and the Chief Executive Officer of Oceanic Blue Empire Production, in this interview by KANGMWA GOFWEN, speaks about the idea behind her recent movie, ‘Wild Klepto’ among other issues in the movie industry.

What is the idea behind your recently premièred movie, Wild klepto?

The idea of premiering my movie was to showcase my art as a producer and also bring my movie ‘Wild klepto’ to the limelight. It was actually based on a true life experience of people around me having that kind of issue. And then the society thinks it’s not natural and advises the victims to go for spiritual cleansing, which are dehumanising. Instead of going for true counselling by visiting a therapist, which I believe will go a long way to help the victim trace back where he or she is coming from before becoming a kleptomaniac. So, I had to do a movie to let people know that sometimes it’s not all spiritual for klepto cases but therapeutic measures should be embraced to eradicate some archaic mind-set about certain issues which kleptomania is one of it.

As a first time producer, what was shooting the film like and what are some of the challenges you faced?

Being a producer is not just fun, it’s about focus and determination in life. No matter what you do, when you set a goal to achieve something in life, you will definitely face some challenges no matter your profession or what you do. I faced a lot of challenges from the beginning to the end of the production. Even to the time of premiering but trust me, they were stepping stones for me. From dealing with people of diverse characters, both old and young and getting to make them align. It was worth it and it’s great to be a producer.

There have been issues about sex for role in the movie industry. How true is that and have you ever experienced such as an actress?

There are lots of crisis about sexual abuse going on in the industry, from the producer, to the director, to the production managers. Even till date, it’s still happening. I actually faced situations like that countless times as an actress before becoming a producer but I was able to overcome them. Glory to God, I spent four years in TAMPAN school and that gave me more confidence and also helped me to where I am going.

When you talk about sex abuse in the industry, it is not something straight the way it is. Most ladies are also desperate to be up there in the industry without passion and without thorough training so they are ready to give out their body in return for fame. These set are the ones that make the sexual abuse to thrive all because they don’t want to go through the right channel or procedure. To avoid issues like this for myself, I had to go deep into learning the art from professionals in the field who will give us a platform to practice as their own students. This gave me confidence, belief and faith in myself.

What other projects are you working on? What should we expect from the stables of Oceanic Blue Empire productions?

I do other things apart from being a producer. I am currently working on a government project, which will be out soon, it’s about motherhood. For me now, I am leaving production till next year. I have so many things on my table; I am also a stylist and brand builder too.

The rate of youth unemployment is alarming, how do you think the movie industry can assist in reducing unemployment?

We have so many unemployed youths in the country all because of the nature of our leaders who lack the will to create job avenues for the youths. Trust me, the movie industry can solve part of the problems of unemployment in the county, but everything takes time. Looking at it from different angles like, entertainment, directing, prop setting and every other segment in the movie world needs people. If the government can provide an enabling environment for movie producers and marketers, jobs will be available. This will help a lot of people who have passion for the above mentioned fields.

Nigerians are creative and talented, how do you think these talents can be harnessed for economic growth?

Nigerians are talented and creative but the issue is the way and manner one is being taken when you showcase your talent, you are not taken seriously. It has happened to me too. They expect you to work everything out on your own in the movie industry.

Getting sponsorship from people is difficult. If the government can create an avenue where talents are showcased without bias and a solid platform to harness these talents then, this will really help a lot. Personally, I wish we could have a film academy where a lot of activities like production, directing and marketing and so on are taught so that people all over the world can come and study. This will help the country and help generate more income. But if our talented ones are not sponsored or given a platform to soar, everything dies. Sometime ago, a friend of mine regarded this country as a dream killer. The government is trying but they may have to do more.

What was childhood like for you? What informed your interest in your choice of career?

My childhood was fair enough, I was that little girl that loved a united family with my mother and father but unfortunately, I lost my mother at an early age. After that it was no longer enjoyable for me. I didn’t really enjoy it to the fullest but thank God I am here now. What inspired my interest in my career was that I had always wanted to be famous in life. I was this kind of girl that saw me as a brand anywhere I go. With my focus and determination I am where I am today, though I wanted to study Medicine, but somehow I found myself in the movie industry.

Movie production and acting can be really stressful, how do you relax?

Movie production can be very stressful and hectic, but I make sure I create time for myself to rest. I stay out of trouble and any unnecessary negative vibes that disrupt my system. I don’t put myself in positions where I don’t belong. Staying out of trouble is a sure way of giving your body full rest. I relax a lot; I sleep early and wake up early. I also take lots of water and do yoga too before stepping out and it’s so helpful.

What message do you have for upcoming actors/actresses and your fans?

My message to everyone out there is to believe in God and have faith. When you set a goal, bring it before God and pray. God has destined everyone for greatness and purpose. It’s not all about eating, sleeping and going to parties. We all have our core purpose: find it, know who you are, identify it and trust me, everything will work out well.