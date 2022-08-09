Why religion should take back seat on who governs Nigeria

Letters
By Abba Dukawa
Hunger and untold hardship aren’t respectful of ethnicity or religion. Just like rain, whenever there is a downpour no one’s roof is always spared the reason why religion shouldn’t be a yardstick about who governs the country.

As the country gradually counts months to yet another election year again in 2023, the issue of religion has again taken the centre stage with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other notable Nigerians being at the epicentre of everything religious controversy.

Weaponizing ethnic and religious chauvinism will be detrimentally debilitating to every Nigerian because these two sickening barometers for electing Nigerian leaders have taken the country backwards.

Nigeria has become a graveyard where thousands of people are killed on a daily basis, while hundreds of others have abandoned their homes, and are displaced internally within their country.

Why should religion be the yardstick to determine who governs Nigeria? Why should the religions of presidential and vice-presidential candidates matter? And what has religion in this case got to do with the ability and capability of a person to effectively govern a country such as Nigeria?

Religious organisations or related groups should not allow political office seekers to misuse religion as a tool to get to power and just get personal gain from those who are in authority. We should understand that Nigeria’s constitution provides anyone freedom of religion which should be strictly applied and protected.

Abba Dukawa

Kano

