Why political gladiators in Oyo East must sheathe their swords

IN recent times, news coming out from the political circle in Oyo East is not pleasant as it seems the people that hold the ace are trying to build a divided house. Last week, it was said that some disgruntled members of Oyo East Local Government Area stormed the state secretariat to protest against the incumbent Caretaker Chairman, Saheed Arowosaye.

There was a counter-protest by loyalists of Hon. Arowosaye over the weekend too. While it is usual for political parties to be an arena of conflict arising from mutually exclusive views, thoughts and interests, gladiators should be conscious of the fact that what they do affects their party and many other people.

The allegations levelled against Arowosaye were not stated in clear terms but there were concerns then that there were plans to impose him as the ruling party’s candidate for the upcoming LG elections in the state.

Right from the days of yore, intra-party conflicts of all shapes and dimensions have been part and parcel of Nigeria’s democratic journey. Bearing in mind that political organisations are made up of individuals with divergent opinions, values, interests, this is not strange.

It is however sad that that the era of Nigerian politicians’ masquerade festival and its insignia of festivity is once again upon us and one of its signs is oppression.

Anyone in possession of a political binocular which can see through the recess of the minds of the Nigerian politician and is familiar with happenings within the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo East can easily decipher the handwriting on the wall and understand the mission behind last week’s protest.

It should be noted that personal interests should not supersede the general interest for the society to develop. Arowosaye is a middle-aged astute businessman with his business empire spread across the nation and who ventured into politics few years back because of his love for developmental politics. He has made meaningful impacts in virtually all the wards in Oyo East LGA.

If there are issues, this should be resolved amicably and not allowed to fester in a way that will throw the entire council area into turmoil.

However, this is not to say Arowosaye is a perfect man, as he still needs to be on his toes for a better Oyo East LGA.

As no man is perfect, there should be a channel for resolution of dispute without creating unnecessary drama by sponsoring protests for selfish reasons.

With an understanding of the mindset of those who make political decisions for the State Party, Arowosaye should be one of those that should be considered a consensus candidate, if the party would not want to lose its place of pride in Oyo East.

Abideen Adeyemi, Oyo

