Why police squadron was best suited for Ago-Are, Oke ― Ogun lawmakers

Lawmakers representing various state constituencies in Oke-Ogun zone of Oyo State have decried attempts to politicise the siting of police mobile force squadron in Ago-Are.

In a statement they jointly signed, the lawmakers argued that it was only logical to site the squadron in Oke-Ogun zone that had no police formation over the years despite constantly facing security breaches of herdsmen invasion, kidnapping, armed robbery among other criminalities.

Tribune Online reports that the statement was signed by Honourables Akeem Olawale, Kajola; Lateeef Adebunmi, Oorelope; Olayanju Kazeem, Irepo/Olorunsogo; Hakeem Adedibu, Iwajowa; Saminu Gbadamosi, Atisbo/Saki East; Bamidele Adeola, Iseyin/Itesiwaju; Femi Okedoyin, Saki West.

Buttressing their argument of imperativeness, the lawmakers argued that while the distance to the existing Ibadan squadron to Oyo town was about 40 kilometres, the distance to Kishi in Oke-Ogun was 250 kilometres.

They noted that Makinde was right to have got approval for the squadron and ask that it be sited in a zone that had 10 local government areas without any well-formed security architecture.

According to the lawmakers, what was expedient was for residents across the state to coalesce and support the overall development of the state without consideration of their political affiliation, religious background or regional attachment.

“The distance between Oyo town and Ibadan, the state capital is less than 40 kilometres while between Ibadan and Kishi in Oke Ogun is 250 kilometres. The whole of Oke Ogun hitherto had no single police formation even in the face of the constant security breaches in the zone occasioned by neglect of the past.

“Governor Seyi Makinde requested for and got approval for new MOPOL Squadron for Oyo State. As the chief security officer of the state, he located the same in Oke Ogun zone, an area which has been marginalised by succeeding administrations.

“He never relocated what is due to Oyo town. Just as the governor is accountable to the people of Oyo; he is also accountable to the people of Oke Ogun and justice this time around requires that the Mopol squadron is better located in Oke Ogun than Oyo which is just a stone throw from Ibadan and with more than enough security architectures,” the statement read.