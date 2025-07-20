Why Peter Obi must get security clearance before entering Edo — APC chair

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reiterated that Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, must seek security clearance before entering the state.

This stance was reinforced on Saturday by the state APC chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, who backed Governor Monday Okpebholo’s earlier warning to Obi.

He said the warning was prompted by security concerns stemming from Obi’s previous visit to Edo.

According to Tenebe, the last time Obi came to Edo, the visit led to the death of three people.

“The party believes the governor was right in warning Peter Obi to get security clearance before coming into the state because of the opinion people have about him here, especially considering that during his last visit, three people were killed,” Tenebe stated.

He made the remarks shortly after the APC announced Joseph Ikpea and Omosede Igbinedion as the party’s candidates for the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency, respectively.

Tenebe also vowed that the APC would run an intense campaign ahead of the 2024 governorship election to assert that it was the rightful winner of the last election.

“Now that we have our candidates, we will hit the ground running. We are going to campaign as if we have never won elections in this state. We want to let the people know that we actually won the last governorship election,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman and Chief Returning Officer of the Edo Central Primary Election Committee, Ugboaja Stanley, said the senatorial primary was held across all 51 wards in the district’s five local government areas. He announced that Ikpea emerged as the consensus candidate, with all 255 delegates affirming his nomination.

In the same vein, Lucky Ajokperiniovo, who chaired the primary for the Ovia Federal Constituency, confirmed that Omosede Igbinedion was returned unopposed after other aspirants withdrew in her favour.

