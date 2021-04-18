Why people need to pay attention to their weight, keep fit —Lifestyle expert, Amdalat Suleiman

By Segun Adebayo

For fast-rising lifestyle coach and weight management expert, Amdalat Suleiman, paying attention to one’s weight and living a moderate lifestyle will keep many people healthy and fit for many years without needing medical attention.

The lifestyle expert who has been in the fore front of weight management for some years while speaking with R said being a lifestyle expert and paying attention to how people live their lives, particularly in the aspect of watching their weight has helped her to understand the true nature of many avoidable ailments that end up taking people’s lives.

Suleiman who is the founder and CEO of Spedy Weightloss while sharing her experience about lifestyle disclosed that she once struggled for several months to shed her excess weight, adding that she weighed over 90kg and was at a loss at how to lose the weight.

After trying several products and diet plans with little to no result, she stumbled upon a product that had tremendous results, losing 7kg within a week.

Her first convert, was her tailor, who was astonished by her weight loss, as she contracted her to adjust her NYSC uniform at the time, and within five days of her tailor using the product, she shed a lot of weight and had other positive changes to report. This was the start of Spedy Weightloss as a business, as her tailor made several referrals and her client base began to grow.

Noting that the journey to weight loss can at times be long and arduous, she explained that consistency is a major key to achieving weight loss goals.

She said: “one thing about losing weight is the fact that one shouldn’t give up. I mean look at me then, if I had stopped trying, just because I used a product and it didn’t work, Spedy weightloss brand wouldn’t be in existence. To lose weight is not a day’s job and that’s why Spedy weightloss is here to help you in a speedy way. It has zero side effects as it is 100 per cent herbal.”

