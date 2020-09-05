Why PDP will win Ondo election ― Makinde-led campaign council

The National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State has said the PDP is set to take over the running of the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, the council led by Governor Seyi Makinde made this declaration, at a meeting of heads of the council subcommittees held in Ibadan, on Saturday.

Makinde was quoted to have hinged this confidence on the level of work being done by the PDP to win the forthcoming governorship election.

He further held that Ondo was predominantly a PDP state and it was time to reclaim the state.

He, however, maintained that the PDP will engage in only lawful processes to secure victory.

The National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Austin Akobundu, who was at the meeting, also expressed the confidence that the party will take over Ondo State.

He said: “Wait for our campaign to be flagged off. We will reel out all that we need to do for Ondo people. The people here know that PDP is the next government that will take over the state and we are working very hard to make sure we get there. Our message will be clear and everybody will know.

“You will agree with me that Ondo is predominantly PDP. So, I don’t know where the doubts of winning are coming from. We are set and we are not taking anything for granted. We are working very hard and we are determined to get in there. We believe there is a lot of work to be done and we are ready for that.”

Similarly, the governorship candidate of the PDP, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, said that the party is prepared for the election and that it has the massive support of the people of Ondo State, declaring that the party will overwhelm the APC.

He promised that the PDP government would usher in a new dawn in the state, stating that the people will experience a new lease of life in all sectors of the society.

Jegede said: “Our people are going to experience a new lease of life. We are going to address the issues in the education sector. The high tuition fees imposed by the current government will be brought down when we come into government.

“The high cost of healthcare will also be brought down. We will provide opportunities for our youths to get employment and we will address the agriculture sector.

“There are also a lot of plans in terms of the tourism potentials of the state. We will exploit them and we will go in and see what we can do with the solid minerals. We have bitumen. We will set a deadline for us to exploit it and the people of Ondo State will be happier for it.

“We are set for the elections. In 2016, they said the same thing that we were not set but we will overwhelm them by the grace of God this time around.

“Let me say this. What happened in 2016 will not repeat itself. We had internal conflict then but, this time around, we are unified and they have internal conflict now. The people of Ondo State have now seen the negative effect of the APC administration.”

The PDP standard-bearer warned the APC to eschew violence, noting that the masses are with the PDP and that they will take APC out of government in a free and fair election.

He said: “We will continue to work for free and fair election. We pray for it and will resist any attempt by any person to thwart the will of the people.

“If they are sure of their position, they should not have threatened violence. They should not have said they are relying on federal might, which is what they have been saying all along. The masses are with us and they should not impose violence in the state. Let us have a free and fair election. Any day, anytime, APC will go down.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: FG’s Gaffe On Amotekun

FOR the umpteenth time, the presidency stirred the hornet’s nest recently. Against the run of logic and the law, it declared that regional security outfits such as Amotekun would be subsumed under the existing policy architecture. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, featuring…

E Ink Tablets Are Fast Replacing Pen And Paper.

E Ink tablets are devices that allow you to do the things you can do with a pen and notepad, which is to take notes for keeps with the possibility of reviewing later. The simplicity of these devices is so amazing that using them is just like using pen and paper. Technological advancements have made lots of people turn to…

22 Christians And Muslims Leaders Unite For Peace In Kaduna

Muslim and Christian leaders in Kaduna State have called on adherents of both religions to stop conducts that are unbecoming of their faith but to embrace peace instead. The leaders of faith spoke at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna when Governor Nasir El-Rufai inaugurated the House of Kaduna Family, a platform…

Over 9,246 Teachers Failed Professional Qualifying Exams ― TRCN

Not less than 9246 teachers failed the Batch A professional qualifying examination conducted in July 2020, by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, who release the results the examination on Thursday in Abuja, however, said a…

NBA Team Denied Access To Kano Singer Accused Of Blasphemy

A two-man fact-finding committee set up by the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata to visit Yahaya Sharif Aminu in Kano Correctional Centre was denied access to the convicted singer. The committee made up of the NBA 1st Vice President– Mr John Aikpokpo-Martins and the… ondo election | ondo election | ondo election | ondo election