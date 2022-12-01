Why PDP will get votes of Nigerians ― Delta chieftains

Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Monday Onyeme, Chairman Delta North Campaign Committee of the party, Elder Moses Iduh, and others have given reasons why Nigerians will vote for the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

Addressing prospective voters at Ndokwa West on Thursday, during the ongoing Ward-to-Ward Campaign of the party, Chief Onyeme and others who spoke, stated that the PDP is fielding Nigerians of good track records who will work for the masses as candidates for the elections.

Chief Onyeme said, “Nigerians know us, that is, the candidates of the PDP, they are aware that from our Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, our Vice-Presidential candidate, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, our Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and his running mate, my humble self, your son, our Senatorial candidate, Prince Ned Nwoko, our House of Representatives candidate, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi and the candidate of our party for House of Assembly, Hon. Charles Emetulu, that we will keep to our promises.

‘We will not be like what the All Progressives Congress, the ‘All Promises Cancelled’; APC promised us, did they give jobs to our children? They promised us security but what did we get? Our farmers cannot go to their farms because of kidnappers, our education is in shambles, the Naira is becoming worthless and hunger is in the town, so, are we going to vote for APC? (The people chorused, NO, it is PDP all-the-way, PDP five-over-five.)’

Beaming with a satisfactory smile and apparently encouraged by the response of the people, Chief Onyeme stated how the APC deceived Nigerians that the Government would bring down the price of fuel only to increase it beyond the reach of the people and make life difficult for the people leading to increase in suicide among the people.

Prince Nwoko, Hon. Ezechi and Hon. Emetulu, emphasized that the Nigerians have experienced an APC-led Government and are eager to see the PDP back to power again.

The coordinator of the campaign in the area, Rt. Hon. Sam Osasa, told the people that the massive turnout of people at all the venues visited was because the party at the Local Government had toured all the communities in the area to sensitise the people to the need to remain steadfast with the party.

Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Christopher Ochor, Rear Admiral Mike Onah (rtd), OON, Chief Godwill Obielum and Chief Nelson Nmor, were among the dignitaries who attended the rallies.

The campaign trail was at wards in Ogume, Utagba-Uno, Etua, and Ndemili.

