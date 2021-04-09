‘Why PDP shifted South-West zonal congress to Osogbo’

THE National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the South-West zonal congress earlier scheduled for April 10 to April 12.

The party hierarchy disclosed this on Thursday, after a comprehensive deliberation on issues of concern in the South West zonal chapter, announcing that it has decided to conduct the exercise on Monday, April 12 in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the PDP, said the party national leadership promised to work with all stakeholders to achieve a seamless and unifying congress of the party in the South-West zone.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the decision to move the venue from Ibadan, the zonal headquarters, was reached after consultations with Governor Seyi Makinde and the Ayo Fayose-led groups.

Fayose had kicked against Ibadan as venue preferring Abeokuta, in Ogun State instead.

However, Makinde was said to have insisted that if the exercise could not take place in Ibadan, it should be taken to Lagos.

“But the party said the two groups cannot dictate to us and decided to take it to a neutral venue after due consultations,” party sources confided in the Nigerian Tribune. The source added that both sides are happy about the choice of Osogbo.

The PDP urged all leaders of the party, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in the South West and the nation at large to be accordingly guided.

The party commended “the spirit of understanding, unanimity and selflessness exhibited by our leaders and critical stakeholders in the South West in the deliberation of issues related to the zone.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…