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Why patriotic citizens must bridge policy intent and execution

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By Collins O. Uzamere

THE writer is neither a politician nor social critic but writes as a private Nigerian who believes unreservedly in the promise of our great nation. In times of profound national transformation, civic responsibility demands more than mere commentary from the sidelines; it requires constructive engagement to ensure that government efforts succeed for the ultimate benefit of the people. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken on the role of a “reformer-in-chief”, administering the bitter medicine necessary to cure structural economic illnesses that political leaders avoided treating for decades. The removal of the fuel subsidy and FX unification were bold, indispensable steps toward long-term macroeconomic stability and national self-reliance.

The core problem: The execution and implementation gap: Nigeria’s primary bottleneck is rarely policy formulation, but an entrenched execution gap. According to recurring audit findings by the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF) and project tracking reports by civic watchdogs like BudgIT, multi-agency capital projects and strategic policy directives routinely suffer severe execution delays, cost overruns, and administrative friction. When implementation latency goes unchecked — whether through unaligned agency mandates, manual discretionary bottlenecks, or bad actors extracting rent — intended benefits stall in bureaucratic pipelines, and the common man bears the ultimate cost through inflated prices and delayed public services. “When tough policy choices are made at the top, the true measure of success lies in how seamlessly those policies are executed at the bottom.” To prevent execution breakdown, patriotic citizens must actively support the Federal Government in building concrete, implementable accountability structures that enforce alignment across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

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Proposed implementable solutions framework: 1. statutory legalisation of executive tracking (Federal Executive Performance Act): Legally codify the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU) into a statutory body with legal authority to conduct quarterly audits across all MDAs and escalate verified non-compliance directly to the President. 2. Standardised 90-Day Performance Improvement Plan (PIP): Institutionalise a binding rule where any Minister or Agency Head ranking in the bottom quartile of delivery benchmarks for two consecutive quarters is automatically placed on a 90-day PIP. Continued underperformance results in automatic cabinet adjustment. 3. Integration of Real-Time Citizen Feedback Loops: Expand the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App across all 774 LGAs, allowing verified local reporting on stalled clinics, uncompleted roads, or subsidized input distribution to trigger direct CRDCU inspections. 4. Domain-expertise mandates for critical portfolios: Enforce a regulatory requirement that technical portfolios (Energy, Finance, Digital Economy, Agriculture) be led by verified technocrats with measurable KPIs rather than purely political patronage appointments.

Tangible benefits for the average citizen: 1. Lower living and food costs: Direct enforcement of agricultural and transport targets prevents middleman hoarding and bureaucratic delays in palliative distribution. 2. On-time infrastructure: Eliminating artificial procurement bottlenecks ensures primary health centres, rural power projects, and roads are completed on schedule. 3. Empowered civic voice: Integrating grassroots citizen reporting directly into executive review dashboards gives everyday Nigerians a direct line to demand accountability. 4. Unlocking small businesses: Removing bureaucratic hurdles across regulatory agencies enables young entrepreneurs and market traders to register and grow easily. The transition from short-term economic pain to long-term prosperity depends on execution discipline. As citizens, our duty is to construct bridges between policy vision and grassroots realisation. By standing up for transparent, accountable, and high-performing governance, we help ensure that the sacrifice of today yields a prosperous, self-reliant Nigeria tomorrow.

 •Uzamere, a civic engagement advocate, writes in from Lagos.

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