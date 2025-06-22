Why Oyebanji deserves second term of office – Ekiti group

A civic society group, The Progress Mandate, has declared its support for the reelection of Ekiti State’s Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, stating that his administration has redefined leadership in the state and fostered unity among various leaders.

The Director-General of The Progress Mandate, Mr. ‘Yomi Oso, who announced Governor Oyebanji’s endorsement at a press conference in Ado Ekiti, at the weekend, said the governor’s unique and quiet style had impressed them as well as his approach to governance.

Oso also listed the achievements of Governor Oyebanji in the state, saying “unlike the traditional, flamboyant approach to governance, Oyebanji has adopted a uniquely inductive style, one that begins at the grassroots, examines the peculiarities of each local issue, and develops policy from the bottom up.”

According to him, what Oyebanji was doing in the state was a quiet revolution, which he said was “rooted in substance over sensation,” an approach he said the critics of the administration were unfamiliar with.

Among the achievements of Oyebanji The Mandate Group noted was the “shutting down the taps of wastefulness through fiscal discipline, automation of revenue systems and institutional reforms” which it said was anchored on accountability, transparency and equity.

He said these reforms had “liberated the state from the grip of cartels and vested interests who thrived on loopholes”, and pointed out that the governor had thereby introduced a new financial order in the state.

Oso also added that Oyebanji had embarked upon and completed numerous infrastructural projects across the state and expressed delight that the reconstructed and refurbished roads had improved rural-urban migration significantly and thus improved the economy of the state.

In addition, he listed significant works of the Oyebanji administration in education, agriculture, healthcare, youth engagement and empowerment, civil service reform among other areas of governance, pointing out that his group’s endorsement of Oyebanji was as a result of the need for sustained improvements in all the aspects of socio-economic life in Ekiti State.

The group also expressed delight that the governor had united the political leadership in Ekiti State, saying “we must commend Governor Oyebanji for the remarkable way he has united political, traditional, and community leaders across the state through humility and inclusive leadership. He has brought lasting peace and tranquility to a once-divided political landscape.”

He called on the people of the state at home and in the diaspora, “to rise above propaganda and sentiment and reward performance, secure the gains and sustain the momentum.”

