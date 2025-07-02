Why Osun governorship election is crucial to APC —Babayemi, gov aspirant

PRINCE Dotun Babayemi, a lawyer and security expert, is among aspirants for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2026 election in Osun State. In this interview by KUNLE ODEREMI, he speaks on the upsurge in the number of aspirants for the ticket, crisis that usually characterises the conduct of party primaries, what the coming election portends for the APC, among other issues. Some excerpts:

THE founding fathers of Osun State had a big dream of a state that would carve a niche for itself as the veritable model of economic growth and development. But that desire remains a dream. What model of governance do you think the state needs to really transform, several decades after it was created?

Technology (data)-driven Participatory and collaborative governance model is our choice form. There’s a need for all stakeholders, which is government and the citizens, to sit down and plan the future together. Not only that, government decisions will also be taken after hearing the voices of the other stakeholders. This is not lip-service, but genuine participation to arrive at outcomes that truly address the needs of the people.

Subsequently, the implementation of the programmes and projects that emerge from the above will be done through collaboration and joint decision-making among government agencies, the private sector and civil society groups. This will ensure that the commitment and efforts of all stakeholders factored in, and the government alone is not left to shoulder all the burden of development. It also promotes transparency and accountability, which further promotes confidence in all the stakeholders to make further commitments.

The APC, which is believed to be an assemblage of the Progressives, governed the state for a number of years. Why has it been difficult for the party to achieve such ideal, despite the avalanche of opportunities when it held sway?

Actually, the APC, or if I may identify them as the progressive tendency, has accomplished quite a lot, and it is on their efforts that others have built. However, given the shortage of the requirements for sustainable development on all fronts, it is very difficult to achieve breakthroughs in many areas at the same time; hence this erroneous perception. For instance, the former governor, Chief Bisi Akande, provided the foundation for government to even function efficiently in Osun State. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola built the core road and education infrastructures in the state, while Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola enhanced healthy infrastructure tremendously. These are building blocks of the rapid growth and development we hope to bring to Osun State when we are given the opportunity to govern the state.

Two is good but three, they say, is always a crowd. Your party already has a crowd scrambling for its governorship ticket. What does the number portend for the party, as too much cooks often spoil the broth?

It’s early days yet. What I mean is that it is reasonable to assume that though there are more than six aspirants at this point in time, the numbers will be whittled down as the intensity increases. I don’t see anything wrong with the number of aspirants at the moment. I believe the present scenario helps to stimulate party activities and revitalises the energy of party members. Rather than seeing this from a negative perspective, it’s a kind of plus to the party. How many are we now? We are just nine or thereabout that are currently out for the race. It’s only from the selfish point of view that one may want to say ‘the fewer, the better.’ In this case, I will say the more, the merrier. These people we are talking about are mature individuals, who have proven their mettle in their different professional endeavours. Besides, our presence has helped to increase the political engagements in the state which will ultimately be to the benefit of the APC at the polls.

Why do you think you are the best among them to deserve the governorship ticket of APC?

I believe that apart from my background of high competence, I have a very broad base of people that share my vision for a developed Osun State. In addition, I have never held any political office; whether small or big, a development that has made me fresh and pristine. So, my candidature will be a breath of fresh air, for all the different caucuses within the party to relate to, and especially for the youths who are wary of the veteran political office holders.

The conduct of party primary is often marked by controversies, claims and counterclaims by contestants for party tickets. What are your thoughts on the type of primary election that will be less acrimonious and be capable of producing a candidate that will deliver the votes in 2026?

APC is a sophisticated and organised political party with entrenched democratic ethos. So, the party handlers won’t go outside the known democratic traditions of direct or indirect primary. The most important thing is that irrespective of any of the two, all the party members will be able to rally round the flag bearer, and we will be prepared to flush out the current administration in Osun State.

Also, post-primary feuds have always proved disastrous for parties, especially at the poll. To what extent do you envisage the scenario in the APC, a development that dealt serious blow to its chances at poll in the past?

One big relief I have about this is hinged on the resolve of everyone seeking APC gubernatorial ticket in the state. This is because, first and foremost, the PDP administration must come to an end in Osun in 2026. For us the aspirants, it’s not a do-or-die affair to be the chosen one, because we are one and indivisible family. So, don’t worry, our resolve to win and get back on track for the benefit of our people and the state, will overshadow our individual ambitions. Most importantly, if one considers the commendable style of leadership currently being fostered by President Bola Tinubu, the overall leader of the party, such things that have been setting other parties apart, have not been allowed in our party. So, there are no worries at all.

How crucial is the 2026 governorship election to the APC at the centre in the buildup to the next presidential election and indeed, the general election of 2027 and why?

That the 2026 Osun governorship election will be crucial to the 2027 general election is to be stating the obvious. We want to get back to our winning ways in preparation for the 2027 presidential and general election. So, this election gives the APC the opportunity to strongly reconnect with the people through our characteristic people-oriented good governance, and build on this going into 2027.

You were once part of the APC before defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party some years ago. As an individual, what have been your contributions to the APC after rejoining it?

Like I said earlier, I rejoined the party over a year ago and since then, I have, with guidance from our Leader, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, and our party elders, been offering my modest contributions aimed at repositioning the party through various engagements, reaching out to party members across the state and reawakening their spirit and zeal. This has been generally acknowledged and I am happy that my efforts are being appreciated.

Osun as an agrarian state has not seriously tapped into the agric sector, in spite of its immense prospects and opportunities for economic and industrial transformation. The state used to be self-reliant on food supply and chain. What’s wrong with the state such that it has been suffocating under perennial food insecurity and infrastructure challenges?

You’re right to wonder why agriculture, with all the potential it represents and the inherent advantages enjoyed by Osun State to make it a serious priority sector. But it needs to be said that various administrations in the past have tried to do something on agriculture, however, they’ve had varying degrees of success. For me, agriculture is the linchpin of my development plan for Osun. By this, I mean agriculture in all ramifications, which includes livestock, fisheries and aquaculture, as well as a robust horticulture plan. Agro-Industries will naturally emerge, warehousing and logistics, commodities exchange, etc., are on the horizon. This means that virtually everything we are going to do will be towards making Osun an agricultural powerhouse. And we are confident that we shall be doing the will of our people, who are looking forward to the imminent prosperity.

