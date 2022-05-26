Why Oriyomi Hamzat was arrested ― Force PRO

The Police High Command has explained that its operatives attached to the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), Abuja arrested the popular Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hazmat, in Ibadan, on Thursday, with a warrant in connection with a case of cyberbullying under investigation.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “Oriyomi’s arrest was sequel to his refusal to honour police invitation severally, which prompted the police to secure a warrant for his arrest.

“We are looking into the petition written against him on his violation of the Cyber Crime Act, 2015, and necessary action will be taken to do justice in the matter.”

It was gathered that the Ibadan based broadcaster and Chairman of Agidigbo FM, was arrested at the premises of his radio station in Ibadan by police operatives in the early hours of Thursday and immediately whisked to Abuja where he is currently undergoing intensive interrogation.

It had been insinuated by Hamzat himself in a viral video that his arrest might not be unconnected with his calls for a thorough investigation of the murder of a postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.





The late Timothy Adegoke was reportedly murdered at the Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife and had been buried by his family.

The death of Adegoke sparked outrage as Nigerians called for justice against those involved in his shocking death.

Hamzat had been at the vanguard of the various groups that have been calling on the security operatives to unravel the mystery surrounding the gruesome murder.

