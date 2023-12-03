Honourable Chris Osa Nehikhare is the Edo State Commissioner for Information and Communication, as well as a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state. He speaks with IDAHOSA MOSES on the reported factionalisation of the party in the state, among other issues ahead of the state’s 2024 governorship election.

What is your take on issue of Dan Orbih’s coalition/legacy group?

I am sure in Edo State, you will realise that there is one political party called the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). There is one PDP state Secretariat in Edo. We have one chairman whose name is Tony Aziegbemi, one secretary, whose name is Chief Hillary Otsu and we have a governor, a PDP governor who is Godwin Obaseki.

The party is one and this is the season and era where those that have ambition to be governor of the state go out and campaign to get the party ticket. As a democratic party, in the PDP, we encourage all our members, those interested in the position of governor to go out and campaign for them to get the party ticket. So, when we have this kind of thing, there is no need for us to sensationalise it which the press is doing. As a party, we have the best brains and materials for every position available in the political party.

What do you make of the on the alleged feud between the state governor and Dan Orbih?

We don’t discussed personality in our party. We are there to provide development and services to all Edo people. That is all we have to do and we are doing that. But then, that does not stop people from having their ambitions, or having the drive to want to serve the party in a way and not also having disagreement. This thing happens in political party.

So, when you now personalised it between Chief Dan Orbih and Obaseki, I will tell you categorically that there is no problem between Dan Orbih and the governor. This is because Obaseki is the governor of Edo State and Dan Orbih is a citizen of the state. He cannot say he doesn’t know who his governor is. And the governor is from the party (PDP). So, there is no problem between Dan Orbih and Governor Obaseki.

But do you think Obaseki will encourage peaceful resolution of the crisis in the party or make it a fight to finish?

In our party (PDP), we allow people to express themselves. The governor is a member of the party and today, he is the leader of the party in the state.

The governor has done everything within his powers to make sure he carries everybody along and he has successfully done that. So many people that once upon a time were not on the same line as him (governor) for the betterment of Edo people and survival of the party in Edo have today said they are working with the governor.

Besides, the governor is leaving power on November 12, 2024. So, why would any reasonable person hold grudges against a man who is doing his last lap in a relay race? Those people you (journalists) think are aggrieved, are they ready to kill the baby because it is not their child? You will now wonder who really has the interest of the party at heart. Is it the man that wants the party to grow and win elections or the one that want to destroy it?

What do you see regarding the party’s chances in the 2024 governorship election?

In our party, we don’t talk of chances but who is there to do the job perfectly for the people, which can actually point to projects, having the interest and welfare of Edo people. That is what we talk about in our party.

We have a lot of people in our party and there are also people from other political parties who are interested in the governorship position. But we are interested in he who can get the job done. And we have a lot of people with common antecedents who want to run for governor. So, the field is open.

Right now, it is their duties to woo PDP members to support them because, we operate with delegate system and we also hope they are selling their manifestos to Edo people who will go beyond to decide who the governor should be.

This is why as a party and government, we have been able to spread development across the 18 local government areas in Edo State. This is why today; Edo State is one of the safest states in the country. We believe, the party and members of the party and those aspiring to lead the party believe that security of lives and property is paramount. That is all PDP stand for and they also believe that welfare of the people is paramount.

Don’t forget, this is the first government and political party in Nigeria that gives it citizen that comes up with First Class anywhere in the world, any university in the world and automatic employment, because, we are building a civil service that can provide service with the best brains.

So, there is so much we are doing. We have reformed the civil service, we have brought in close to four billion dollars of investment into Edo State in the last six and half years. So, when we talk about our government, we are proud of it and we believe that Edo people will choose our party to carry on with the good works governor Obaseki is doing.

