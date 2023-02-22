Terna Chikpa- Jalingo

The North East Zonal Director, Contact mobilization and grassroots engagement for the Labour Party, Mr Jinadu Garvey Yawe, has said the antecedence of Mr Peter Obi in the North-East region of Nigeria would give him age over the APC and PDP presidential candidates in the Saturday election.

According to Jinadu, Saturday’s election presents Nigerians with the option to either vote to continue with the hard time being experienced or for a new Nigeria that guarantees a better life for all that Peter Obi represent.

The director disclosed this on Wednesday at a Labour Party presidential campaign council meeting and, like minds for peter Obi/Datti in Jalingo, expressed that irrespective of speculations from several quarters, the Northeast will give overwhelming votes for Peter Obi considering his antecedents and show commitment to the zone.

He pointed out that the North East zone has felt the impact of the labour party’s presidential candidate more than other political parties and was poised to pay him with block votes to ensure his victory at the polls.

“Our research has shown that Mr. Obi’s past rec of humanitarian services in the North Eastern Zone of Nigeria is above other country citizens. We are, by this record, convinced that Obi/ Datti remains the best team that will take the required decisions and actions to salvage the situation we are facing today.

“Our Zone is facing the worst security situations in this country. Every Nigerian is living in fear of bandits, insurgents, and agitation.

“We need a visionary leader, a man that will be fair and firm, a man that understands the world economy, a man that understands the principles of saving, and a man that believes in production,” He explained.

Jinadu urged party members to conduct themselves with utmost decorum and decency, avoiding any provocation that could lead to disruption of the process.