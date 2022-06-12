Why no one is allowed to visit my house, office without PVC —Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye of the Psquare singing duo is not leaving anything to chance as far as his determination to ensure that Nigeria gets it right in 2023 is concerned. With the campaign for more people to get their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) dominating discussions on social media platforms and even beyond, Peter said he has taken a stand on the development.

According to Peter who is an ardent supporter of the ambition of Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Nigerians could not afford to miss this glorious and deciding opportunity to elect the right leader with capacity and vision to move the country out of the current doldrums it found itself.

Peter who has been rallying support for Obi said he has come to a decision to stop anyone from entering his house or office if they can’t present their PVCs, adding that he has instructed his security men at home and office to ensure compliance with the directive.

The singer who decried the alleged attack on Igbo people who went to register for their PVCs in Lagos during the week said the only weapon Nigerian youths have to take back their country is the PVC, warning that any attempt to deny people of getting registered will be resisted.

“It is pure evil to stop people from registering for PVC because that is the only weapon we have. I have instructed my security and management that no one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing (their) PVCs. This also includes my management team and entourage. “No PVC, no visit,” he warned.