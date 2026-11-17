Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, has explained why Nigerians continue to experience high prices of goods and services despite the decline in the country’s inflation rate.

Oyedele said falling inflation does not mean that the prices of commodities are decreasing but rather indicates that prices are increasing at a slower pace than before.

The minister gave the explanation on Tuesday while speaking at the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja, where he addressed the effects of misinformation, responsible communication and public trust.

ALSO READ: Tinubu offers Nigerians N100m housing loans

He cited Nigeria’s October inflation rate of 14.06 per cent, describing it as the lowest in six years, but acknowledged that many Nigerians remained unconvinced by the figures because of the high cost of everyday items.

According to him, the continued rise in the prices of essential commodities, including bread and milk, has made it difficult for households to relate the official inflation figures to their daily experiences.

Oyedele warned that growing public distrust of economic data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) could undermine confidence in government policies and worsen economic challenges.

He said effective communication was necessary to bridge the gap between official economic indicators and the experiences of ordinary Nigerians.

“When trust is strong, citizens cooperate, capital flows and businesses invest in the long term. When trust weakens, every sound policy is met with suspicion. Every explanation sounds like an excuse.

“Just yesterday, Nigeria’s inflation rate was released at 14.06 per cent. This is the lowest in six years. Yet, many Nigerians question the declining inflation figures because the prices of bread and milk remain high.

“The confusion is understandable. Falling inflation doesn’t mean falling prices. It means prices are rising more slowly than before. The family that sees the rate of inflation declining while its market bill stays high concludes that the data must be false,” he said.

The minister urged media organisations to prioritise responsible reporting and accurate dissemination of information to improve public understanding of government policies and strengthen confidence in official statistics.

The October Consumer Price Index and Inflation Report released by the NBS showed that headline inflation declined to 14.06 per cent, while food inflation dropped to 19.13 per cent.

At the forum, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot; and other ambassadors also spoke on the importance of responsible communication in international diplomacy.