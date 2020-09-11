Why Nigerians still live in slums despite numerous empty houses

The Managing Director/CEO of Stratech Properties, Amb. Moses Obisesan has said that the reason why Nigerians still live in slums despite the numerous empty houses especially in Abuja is that people think that owning a home is expensive.

He said a person earning N50,000 monthly in Nigeria can own a house in any part of the country.

He said with finance from Federal Mortgage bank and support from commercial banks, a N50,000 salary earner can easily own a house and spread payment for over 7 years.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, Obisesan wondered why people will have to save money till they retire from active service before they could build a home.

“In Karu (FCT), people are living in the slum but there is an estate, over a thousand units are there but people are not occupying it, then I realised that there is actually a gap between all of this and then we started checking up, and we realize that there is a need for us to work with these three critical parts, the off-takers, the developers and the funders.

“I tell people that the best time for them to own a house is between 30 and 40 years. If you are able to own your first house less than 30, you’re quite fast, if you are going beyond 40 you are getting late because it is your active working years that you’re expected to be able to pay up whatever you are owing.

“So, what we do is that we profile the off-takers, when you tell us your age, what you earn and how many years you have put into service, then we will be able to tell you the amount of money you can get a mortgage from the Federal government, we will also tell you the amount you can get from our partner banks as equity and when you put all of these together, it gives you a house.

“So we profile them and we tell them that out of the 15 million made available by the government for a mortgage, this is how much you can get and then for our partner banks, some of them are making available up to 30 million depends on your salary scale,” he said.

“So, after profiling you, we will tell you that with your work, salary, time and age, you can actually get this funding”, he noted.

He said “in advanced countries, you don’t have to put the pressure of your house that will stand over 50 years, you don’t put pressure of homeownership in one sweep, this is one of the very few countries where you need to have the whole of the cash like N20 million or N30 million before you get home, then you will say you are fighting corruption, how can you fight corruption when somebody is looking at how to steal the environment dry so that he can own a home.

“So, what we are doing really is that we are actually fighting corruption, we are giving quality family to people”.

He, however, said they have a package called Stratech Home Ownership Plan (SHOP), “we started it just last year, we saw over the 10 years that there is a gap between the off-takers what you call the buyer, the developers and then the financers.

“What did we find, we found out that yes, Nigeria is shouting over 22 million housing deficits or 17 million depends on the divide where you are, but we realize that even amidst all of this, there are so many houses that are on ground that nobody is occupying and they have littered around in FCT.

He said off-takers doesn’t know that having a job is good enough for them to own a house. He said they are thinking homeownership should be reserved till when they are going to retire. “And so you will see some of them will not talk about homeownership in their first 10 to 30 years of their active life when they are about to retire they will be looking for where to get a house, and that pushes them into corruption,” he said.

