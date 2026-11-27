Former Senator Ayo Arise has defended the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu, urging Nigerians to look beyond the current economic hardship and consider the long-term benefits of the administration’s policies for the country.

Arise, who represented Ekiti North Senatorial District, said the removal of fuel subsidy, increase in allocations to states, student loan scheme, local government autonomy and renewed efforts towards state policing were among the reforms capable of laying a solid foundation for Nigeria’s development.

He spoke with journalists on Thursday at his country home in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, where he also addressed his legal battle over the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary in Ekiti North, declaring that he would appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which dismissed his case.

The former lawmaker said his support for Tinubu was based on the president’s policies and commitment to repositioning the country, rather than personal benefits.

“I am not supporting Tinubu because I am benefiting anything or buying fuel from another pump. I am supporting him because of his policies for the poor masses and the future of this country,” he said.

Arise argued that the removal of fuel subsidy had freed resources previously spent on subsidising fuel consumption, including across neighbouring countries, and redirected more funds to the federal and state governments for infrastructure and social development.

He said the increased revenue available to states had helped many governments meet their obligations to workers and undertake development projects, adding that governors must demonstrate greater commitment to improving the living conditions of their citizens.

While acknowledging the rising cost of petrol and its impact on households, Arise attributed the situation partly to prevailing international crude oil prices and the cost of refining, insisting that Nigerians needed better understanding of the economic realities behind the reforms.

He warned against promises by opposition politicians to restore fuel subsidy, describing such proposals as potentially unsustainable if international oil prices remained high. Opposition’s promise to return fuel subsidy

According to him, the government’s interventions in education, particularly the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), were helping students access higher education without the immediate burden of paying tuition fees.

He also praised the administration’s efforts towards local government financial autonomy, saying the reform, if effectively implemented, could strengthen grassroots development and make local councils more responsive to residents.

Arise, who said he had advocated state policing as far back as 2010, described the proposed establishment of state police as a major step towards addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

He said decentralised policing would improve intelligence gathering, enable security operatives to identify suspicious persons within communities and strengthen the fight against kidnapping and other crimes.

The former senator also commended Tinubu’s economic policies, citing improvements in foreign reserves and efforts to create an enabling environment for businesses, infrastructure development and industrialisation.

However, he identified the deplorable condition of federal roads across the country as a major concern, urging the Federal Government to transfer the management of federal roads to state governments, backed by adequate funding.

Arise lamented the poor condition of the federal road passing through Oye-Ekiti, describing it as an embarrassment to the country and a source of hardship to motorists and residents.