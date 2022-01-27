Why Nigerians should embrace e-voting system ― Adebayo, Osun IPAC chair

The chairman, Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC), Osun State chapter, Wale Adebayo, has stated reasons why Nigerians need to embrace an e-voting system in the country.

He noted that e-voting will eliminate certain avenues of fraud and will help speed up the process of results, increase accessibility and make voting more convenient for voters.

Adebayo lamented that the lack of enabling laws for the use of technology in Nigeria is the major factor hindering the use of e-voting during elections in Nigeria, adding that constitutional legitimacy for the use of e-voting in Nigeria remains a blatant challenge to the adoption in Nigeria.

The Osun IPAC Chairman noted this while delivering a speech on the topic titled “Electronic Voters Registration (EVR) Assessment, Opportunity and Matters Arising” on Wednesday at a symposium organised by the Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Abuja.

While he advised that the electoral act be amended to give room for the use of e-voting during elections.

