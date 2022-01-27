Why Nigerians should embrace e-voting system ― Adebayo, Osun IPAC chair

By Rukiyat Bakare
Nigerians should embrace e-voting system

The chairman, Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC), Osun State chapter, Wale Adebayo, has stated reasons why Nigerians need to embrace an e-voting system in the country.

He noted that e-voting will eliminate certain avenues of fraud and will help speed up the process of results, increase accessibility and make voting more convenient for voters.

Adebayo lamented that the lack of enabling laws for the use of technology in Nigeria is the major factor hindering the use of e-voting during elections in Nigeria, adding that constitutional legitimacy for the use of e-voting in Nigeria remains a blatant challenge to the adoption in Nigeria.

The Osun IPAC Chairman noted this while delivering a speech on the topic titled “Electronic Voters Registration (EVR) Assessment, Opportunity and Matters Arising” on Wednesday at a symposium organised by the Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Abuja.

While he advised that the electoral act be amended to give room for the use of e-voting during elections.

'Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to'
With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise
Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

