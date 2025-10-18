Why Nigerians are suffering — Aregbesola

Former Osun State Governor and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has blamed Nigeria’s current hardship on the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the party of plunging the nation into hunger, insecurity, and infrastructural decay.

Speaking on Saturday at the official unveiling of the ADC Secretariat in Ilorin, Kwara State, Aregbesola said the APC government had mismanaged the country’s affairs through “incompetence, greed, and poor leadership,” which have left citizens struggling to survive.

“Under the current administration, hunger has taken over the land. Governance has been reduced to personal enrichment and political intimidation.

Nigerians are suffering because of the failure of leadership at all levels under the APC,” Aregbesola said.

He also accused the ruling party of stifling opposition voices and using state machinery to intimidate critics.

“If the APC is confident of its strength, it would not be hounding and haunting opposition members everywhere,” he added.

Aregbesola described the ADC as a “party of conscience and service,” expressing confidence that growing public discontent would translate into electoral victory for the party in 2027.

“The hatred of Nigerians for the ruling party is obvious, and the party that will harvest that unpopularity is the ADC,” he declared.

Also speaking, former Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed said the unveiling of the ADC Secretariat marked “a new dawn” in the state’s political direction.

“This is the beginning of a new direction in our political experience. The ADC is poised to entrench a party that reflects the true aspirations of Kwarans,” Ahmed said.

On his part, the ADC National Publicity Secretary and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as “a dead party awaiting its obituary,” insisting that only the ADC remains a viable alternative to the APC.

“The question is no longer whether Kwarans want the APC; that question has been answered. They don’t. The question now is whether we can convince them that the ADC is the only alternative, and that’s exactly what we’ll do in the coming elections,” Abdullahi said.

He also raised concerns over rising insecurity in rural areas of Kwara State, warning that the menace has crippled farming and other livelihood activities.

“Our people can no longer farm safely. The government must do more to restore peace and ensure that the lives of citizens are protected,” he added.

