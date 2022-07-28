Why Nigerian haulage firms shun export cargoes at seaports — NARTO

Haulage firms operating at the nation’s ports have shed more light on why they shun export cargoes when coming to the ports.

Speaking during a one-day sensitization programme organised by the Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) in Lagos recently, the truckers under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) lamented that the bottlenecks around the port access roads usually lead to loss of quality man hours for truckers aiming to bring export cargoes to the ports.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the president of NARTO, Mr Yusuf Othman, harped on the need for the Federal Government to encourage the exportation of non-oil produce in a bid to make the Naira compete against foreign currencies and boost international trade.

The transport group lamented that the Nigerian currency is becoming worthless daily, but maintained that the best way out of the quagmire befalling the Naira was to promote export of all kinds through the seaports and other international frontiers.

The NARTO president reiterated that transporters are willing to assist the government in the conveyance of export from the hinterland to the seaports, but lamented that the bottleneck within the port corridors was discouraging access to the port terminals for onward shipment.

Othman called on the Nigeria Shippers Council to carry out aggressive campaigns on the need to promote and sensitise shippers for export growth, adding that the exportation of locally made products, farm produces, natural resources and other cargoes that can boost the nation’s profile in the international market should be encouraged to access the ports.

While canvassing for export priority, he noted that perishable commodities most times are unable to access the port terminals as at the expected duration due to the perennial gridlock along the corridors.

He noted also that based on the numerous challenges militating against the free flow of trucks into the ports, truck owners are discouraged to convey export due to the man hours lost on the roads.

In his own presentation, maritime lawyer, Dr Emeka Akabogu, said Nigeria needs to be more concerned about her export trade. According to him, Nigeria needs to grow export considering that Nigeria’s economy was currently on its knees.

Chairperson of the Ship Owners Association, Mrs Magreth Orakwusi in her contribution said without an increase in Nigeria’s export, the nation’s fragile currency, Naira, will disappear.

Orakwusi advised those involved in the export business to be concerned about preserving perishable goods, adding that there was the need to ensure efficiency in handling export goods.

She stressed the need to address the issue of corruption in the system and encourage competition to attract investment and grow businesses so that the country will not go down economically.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’





EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

In order for you not to fall victim of criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport…