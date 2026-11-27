Nigeria has factories capable of producing far more than they currently do. Installed capacity describes the output a plant is built to achieve, while capacity utilisation measures how much of that potential is actually used.

According to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), utilisation stood at 61.3% in the first half of 2025 and fell to 57.7% in the second half. That means more than 40% of installed capacity went unused.

The shortfall is rarely caused by a single problem. Instead, power supply, imported inputs, equipment upkeep, financing costs and weak demand interact in ways that make full production difficult to sustain.

Tribune Online examines each of these pressures in turn.

What installed capacity means

Installed capacity represents what a plant is designed to produce. Capacity utilisation expresses actual output as a share of that potential. The National Economy describes it as a key indicator of how much installed machinery and factory space are actually used.

A figure of 60% therefore implies that machines and factory floor sit idle for a large part of the time. The gap is not new. A 2001 survey by Oxford researchers for UNIDO put average utilisation at about 44%.

Its authors listed physical infrastructure, access to credit, insufficient demand and the cost of imported raw materials among firms’ leading problems. Those themes still dominate the debate today.

Why Nigerian factories often produce below their installed capacity

Unreliable power and the cost of self-generation

Electricity is among the most frequently cited constraints. A World Bank assessment describes power supply in Nigeria as difficult to access, unstable and expensive. Many factories respond by running diesel, petrol or gas generators.

MAN says its members spent ₦1.34 trillion on alternative energy in 2025, up from ₦781.68 billion in 2023. Academic research on sub-Saharan Africa finds that outages reduce production capacity, while heavy reliance on backup generators raises costs and erodes competitiveness.

Running extra shifts can therefore become uneconomical. Factories may prioritise keeping existing lines running over expanding output.

Dependence on imported inputs

Many Nigerian factories rely on imported raw materials and components. A World Bank analysis reported that about 54% of the raw materials used by manufacturers in 2014 were imported. More recently, MAN said manufacturers spent ₦1.72 trillion on imported raw materials in the first half of 2025.

This exposes producers to currency movements. When the naira weakens, the same inputs cost more. World Bank analysts noted that large depreciations raise production costs and discourage investment.

Some inputs cannot easily be sourced locally. Delays at ports or shortages of foreign exchange can therefore halt production even when machines are working.

ALSO READ: 9 health tips for staying safe during prolonged church fasting

Ageing machines and weak maintenance

Equipment that is not properly maintained cannot run at full capacity. Maintenance and spare parts are closely linked, because repairs often wait for components.

A 1982 UNIDO review of Nigerian oil and fats factories found that many experienced technical problems because spare parts were scarce and mostly imported. Although dated, the study illustrates a long-standing pattern.

Industry guides add that as machines age, parts become scarce and manufacturer support can disappear. Unplanned breakdowns then reduce output further.

The high cost of financing

Factories need working capital to buy inputs and fuel. They also need long-term funding to replace equipment. A World Bank-cited enterprise survey found that 33 per cent of firms named access to finance as their main obstacle, and that small firms were affected more than large ones.

The same analysis identified the high cost of finance as a separate burden. The National Economy reports that limited access to affordable credit continues to constrain factories.

When borrowing is expensive, firms tend to postpone upgrades and push existing machines harder. That in turn can raise breakdowns and reduce output.

Weak demand and unsold stock

Producing more makes little sense if the goods do not sell. National Economy reports, citing MAN, that the value of unsold manufactured goods rose 87.5 per cent in 2024 to ₦2.14 trillion. It links the trend to inflation eroding household incomes.

In such conditions, factories may deliberately cut output. Lower production then reduces capacity utilisation even when machinery is fully functional.

Insufficient demand also appeared among the problems cited in the 2001 UNIDO survey. That suggests it is a recurring constraint, not a recent one.

Why it matters beyond the factory gate

Underused factories affect more than their owners. MAN reported 18,935 manufacturing job losses in the first half of 2025, according to Radio Nigeria Lagos.

Manufacturing’s share of gross domestic product has also slipped, from 9.2% in 2018 to 8.6% in 2024, based on MAN and KPMG data cited by National Economy. Fewer shifts mean fewer wages circulating in local economies.

Suppliers of inputs and services also lose business. Lower domestic output can also increase reliance on imports.

What could narrow the gap

Economists and industry groups point to several remedies. Muda Yusuf of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise has urged deeper backward integration, so that factories depend less on imported inputs and are less exposed to forex swings.

He has also called for more efficient energy solutions to ease power costs. Reducing reliance on debt and easing the burden of high interest rates are also cited.

None of these is a quick fix. Because the constraints reinforce one another, progress on one may be limited if the others remain unresolved.