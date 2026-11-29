Oluwaseun Helen Oderemi is a certified Speech-Language Therapist and Special Education professional with over seven years of clinical experience managing communication disorders. Holding bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Ibadan (UI), she practises as a Medical Speech Therapist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and is the Founder and Lead Consultant at Speech Arcade. In this interview with PHILIP IBITOYE, she speaks on the challenges affecting access to speech therapy in Nigeria.

Many parents of children with speech challenges tend to suffer in silence due to societal stigma often attached to the speech defects. How rampant and severe are cases of children with speech challenges globally, and which countries do experts consider as the worst hit?

I think communication difficulties are much more common than people realise, and it’s not just children who are affected; adults are affected too. For example, research suggests that about 7.6 per cent of children have a clinically significant language disorder, and about one per cent of the population stutters. Hearing loss is also a major factor. Globally, about 1.5 billion people live with some degree of hearing loss, and a large proportion of them live in low- and middle-income countries.Now, when you ask which countries are worst hit, there isn’t really an official ranking. But we know that countries with fewer trained professionals and limited healthcare resources face a much bigger challenge. One thing that particularly concerns me is that we don’t have enough research showing the actual prevalence of communication difficulties in Africa, especially Nigeria. We need more local research and national data because we cannot properly plan services if we don’t understand the actual scale of the problem.

What are the major causes, and why has the problem been prevalent?

There are several causes, and it is important to understand that speech and language difficulties don’t always have just one explanation. Some children may have underlying medical or developmental conditions. For example, premature birth, complications during pregnancy or birth, certain infections, hearing loss, cerebral palsy, autism and other neurological or developmental conditions can affect communication.There are also structural conditions, such as cleft lip and palate, that can affect speech. And then we have environmental factors that can influence a child’s communication development. Adults can also develop communication difficulties, particularly following a stroke, head injury or certain neurological conditions. So, the issue is not that there is one cause. The challenge is that many of these difficulties are identified late. We also have limited access to trained professionals, and sometimes stigma or misconceptions prevent parents from seeking help early.

How serious is the problem in Nigeria, and the statistics?

Honestly, it is a significant concern in Nigeria. In my experience as a Speech and Language Therapist, we see many children coming in with speech and language difficulties. However, one of our biggest challenges is that we don’t have comprehensive national data telling us exactly how many Nigerians are affected. We do have studies from different hospitals and estimates relating to conditions such as hearing impairment, but we need to be careful not to present those as the total number of people with communication difficulties.The reality is that many people who need support may never even get assessed, particularly in communities where access to speech therapy services is limited. So, for me, one of the things Nigeria really needs is a proper national survey and more research. We need to understand the extent of the problem before we can effectively plan for it.

What are the core challenges besetting professional speech therapy practitioners, especially as they relate to cultural, religious and economic tendencies?

There are several challenges, and some of them are things we encounter regularly when working with families. Culturally, you hear things like, “Don’t worry, the child will talk when they are ready,” or “His older brother was also a late talker.” Sometimes parents are encouraged to wait because they believe the child will eventually catch up. While some children may develop at different rates, we also need to understand that not every delay should be ignored.There are also situations where speech and developmental difficulties are attributed to spiritual causes. Some families may first seek help from religious or traditional sources before considering professional assessment. I don’t think we should approach this by condemning people’s beliefs. Rather, we need to create more awareness and encourage collaboration with community and religious leaders so that families can access appropriate support early. Economically, therapy can be expensive, particularly because some children require regular and long-term intervention. And when services are concentrated in a few major cities, families may have to travel long distances to access care. Then, there is the issue of having too few qualified professionals. This also creates room for untrained individuals to present themselves as speech therapists, which is another concern for the profession and for families.

What is the level of awareness of people concerning speech therapy, and how readily available are the services?

I would say awareness is improving, but we still have a long way to go. There are parents who know about speech therapy, but there are also many who don’t even know that what their child is experiencing is something that can be assessed and supported professionally. Sometimes, parents notice that their child isn’t communicating like other children, but they don’t know who to speak to or where to go. And that’s one of the reasons we continue to advocate. We want people to understand what speech and language therapy is, the different communication difficulties we work with and when they should seek professional help.In terms of availability, we still have a shortage of trained speech and language therapists in Nigeria. Access is particularly difficult outside major cities, and many schools and healthcare facilities don’t have therapists available. So, we need to do more in terms of training professionals and making services accessible.

What informed Speech Arcade’s decision to hold a workshop on speech therapy, especially now?

One of the things that informed this decision is what we see in our everyday practice. We meet parents who are concerned about their children’s development, but sometimes they don’t know exactly what to look out for or even where to begin. We also have teachers who spend so much time with children in the classroom but may not necessarily know how to recognise certain communication or developmental concerns.We need to bridge that gap. At Speech Arcade, we work directly with children and their families, but we also realise that the impact of what we do should go beyond the therapy room. We want to reach more parents, caregivers, teachers and school owners. We want them to have the right information, understand what to look out for and know when and where to seek professional support. That’s really what inspired this workshop. It’s our way of giving back to society and creating a platform where professionals can share knowledge and people can ask questions, learn and become better equipped to support children.

Should the Federal Government declare an emergency on speech therapy, given your experience in the field as a specialist so far?

I think it should be treated as a national priority. We need to recognise that communication is an important part of everyday life. It affects how children learn, interact, express their needs and participate in society. And when someone has difficulty communicating, it can affect several other areas of their life. I know there have been efforts towards expanding the training of professionals in areas such as speech therapy, audiology and occupational therapy, which is encouraging.But we need to go beyond recognising the problem. We need proper funding, more training opportunities, better distribution of professionals and stronger integration of speech therapy services into our healthcare and educational systems. We also need national data to understand how many people are affected. The earlier we take these steps, the better our chances of providing the support people need.

Does Nigeria have enough experts and caregivers in relation to speech therapy?

No, I honestly don’t think we do. We have a growing need for speech and language therapy services, but the number of qualified professionals available to meet that need is still very limited. And when you consider our population and the number of people who may need these services, you begin to understand the gap.This is why parents, caregivers and teachers are so important. They spend a lot of time with these children, and they are often the first people to notice when something isn’t quite right. But they also need the right information and guidance. Of course, they cannot replace trained professionals, but when they understand how to support communication in everyday situations, it can make a significant difference.

What international collaboration does Nigeria need to boost speech therapy?

I think international collaboration would be very beneficial to the growth of speech and language therapy in Nigeria. There are several areas where we need support. First is training. We need more opportunities to train speech and language therapists, and we also need continuous professional development for those of us who are already practising. The profession is constantly evolving, and we need to keep learning, attending workshops and conferences, and updating our knowledge.Research is another important area. We need more studies that reflect our Nigerian population, our languages and our cultural realities. We cannot always depend on research carried out in other countries to understand everything about our own population. We also need collaboration in policy development, awareness and access to resources. Ultimately, international partnerships can help us build capacity, exchange knowledge and strengthen the profession here in Nigeria. But whatever we adopt must also be relevant to our own environment and the people we serve.

Is the profession insulated from quackery, which has become a stubborn growth in most professional fields in the country?

No, unfortunately, it isn’t. This is something we need to talk about openly. There are relatively few qualified speech and language therapists in Nigeria, and the need for services is high, so some unqualified individuals have found their way into the profession.Some people present themselves as speech therapists without the appropriate academic qualifications, professional training or registration. This is concerning because speech and language therapy is not something you just learn casually and begin practising. You need proper training to understand different communication disorders, assess clients appropriately and develop suitable intervention plans.Every child is different. What works for one child may not necessarily work for another. The danger is that families may spend money and valuable time receiving inappropriate intervention. And in the case of young children, delayed access to the right support can have consequences. So, my advice to parents is to always ask questions. Find out the therapist’s qualifications, ask about their professional registration and understand the intervention plan being proposed for your child. Be cautious of anyone who promises an instant cure or guarantees that a child will start speaking within a specific period. We need to protect families and also protect the integrity of our profession.