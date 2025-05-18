Why Nigerian Aviation sector’s growth retards — Ex-NCAA DG

Nigeria’s ambition to become a major aviation hub in Africa has been a topic of discussion for years. However, despite its potential, the country has not made significant progress toward achieving this goal.

While other African nations such as Ghana, Rwanda, and Ethiopia have made notable advancements in developing their aviation sectors, Nigeria continues to lag behind.

One of the primary challenges facing Nigeria’s aviation industry is the lack of investment in infrastructure.

According to Captain Willie Unegbe, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), “Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure is in a deplorable state, and this has hindered the growth of the industry.”

The country’s airports are in dire need of modernization, with outdated facilities and inadequate security measures.

In contrast, countries like Ghana and Rwanda have invested heavily in their aviation infrastructure.

Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport has undergone a major renovation, with a new terminal building and improved facilities.

Rwanda’s Bugesera International Airport, which was opened in 2018, is a state-of-the-art facility that has increased the country’s aviation capacity.

Another challenge facing Nigeria’s aviation industry is the lack of a clear national aviation policy.

According to Dr. Abubakar Sadiq Bako, a aviation expert, “Nigeria needs a comprehensive aviation policy that outlines the country’s vision and strategy for the industry.”

Such a policy, he said, would provide a framework for investment, infrastructure development, and regulatory reforms.

Rwanda, on the other hand, has a clear aviation strategy that has enabled the country to become a hub for air travel in the region.

The country’s national carrier, RwandAir, has expanded its route network to include destinations in Africa, Europe, and Asia. Rwanda has also invested in aviation training programs, which have helped to develop a skilled workforce in the industry.

Sierra Leone has also made significant progress in developing its aviation sector.

The country’s Lungi International Airport has undergone renovations, and the government has implemented policies to promote air travel and tourism.

According to a report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Sierra Leone’s aviation sector has grown significantly in recent years, with an increase in passenger traffic and air cargo volumes.

Ethiopia, another African country that has made significant progress in aviation, has invested heavily in its national carrier, Ethiopian Airlines.

The airline has become one of the largest and most successful in Africa, with a modern fleet and an extensive route network. Ethiopia’s aviation sector has also benefited from the country’s strategic location, which makes it a hub for air travel between Africa, Europe, and Asia.

But while Nigeria has the potential to becoming a major aviation hub in Africa, the country still faces significant challenges.

To achieve its ambitions, Nigeria needs to invest in its aviation infrastructure, develop a clear national aviation policy, and promote regulatory reforms.

By learning from the experiences of other African countries like Ghana, Rwanda, and Ethiopia, Nigeria can develop a thriving aviation sector that supports economic growth and development.

As Captain Unegbe noted, “Nigeria’s aviation industry has a lot of potential, but it requires careful planning and investment to realize its full potential.”

