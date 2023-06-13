A Professor of History and former vice chancellor of the Adamawa state university, Professor Alkasum Abba has called for the translation of the writings, texts as well as literature of the 19th century Sokoto jihad scholars into Nigerian languages for better understanding of our history and growth.

He made this known while delivering a keynote address at the three-day International Conference on Islamic Learning and Scholarship in Africa held at Arewa House, Kaduna on Tuesday.

Abba who was the chairman of the occasion noted, “We have not been studying and projecting Islamic scholarship the way it should be,

” We have a lot of scholarly writings about the Sokoto jihad in Arabic but many of us don’t know what it entails.

He said the time has come for us to understand our heritage and history to grow as a country.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar said the theme of the conference was apt as the Sokoto caliphate was founded on knowledge.

Therefore, he posited that the conference will give opportunities to scholars to dig out more into the history of the various societies with the view of understanding where we are coming from and where we are going.

To this end, he called on the participants to understand that,” any country that has no knowledge of its history has no future.

Declaring the conference open, Kaduna state governor, Senator Uba Sani noted that Islam’s contributions to knowledge have suffered many distortions over the years, saying, it is a common fact that Islam’s contributions to knowledge in philosophy, physics, mathematics, engineering, music and arts can not be taken for granted.

Coming home, he said the Sokoto caliphate had done a lot in the promotion of moral values, justice and Islamic ideals in our society.

To this end, he called on the participants to build on these pius legacies by engaging in dialogue in conformity with the present realities.





