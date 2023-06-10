A retired Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Segun Adegoke has called on the National Assembly to domesticate the treaty on the new African passport, noting that its practical benefits far outweigh the challenges of subscribing to the use of African passport.

Adegoke made this call while addressing students and staff of the Mass Communication department of Dominican University, Ibadan, within the institution’s premises, on the lecture topic: “Illegal Migration: The Nigerian plight.”

Speaking, Adegoke argued that Nigeria subscribing to the African passport will help drastically reduce irregular migration on the continent, encumbrances at borders, while guaranteeing African integration through an integrated border management system.

The African passport is part of the protocol to the treaty establishing the African Economic Community relating to free movement of persons, right of residence and right of establishment across African countries.

The treaty, among others, states that member states shall adopt a travel document called African passport and shall work to facilitate processes towards issuance of this passport to their citizens.

The treaty also guarantees that nationals of member states have the right of residence in territory of any member state, free movement of workers, students, researchers, free movement of residents of border communities through residency permits or passes to be issued by member states.

Speaking further, Adegoke said countries of West Africa must synergise efforts to win the war against illegal immigration, while governments across African countries must ensure good governance to restore the lost faith and trust of youths in their countries.

To curb the ‘japa’ syndrome, Adegoke urged government at all levels to create jobs and design policies that guarantee the economic and social well-being of Nigerians.

He also stressed the need for government to increase the nation’s production capacity such that even when foreign countries recruit Nigerian professionals, it will be to the advantage of Nigeria.

Furthermore, Adegoke charged Nigerians to display uncanny courage to demand responsible leadership from government at all levels.

In his remarks, Vice-Chancellor, Dominican University, Professor Hyginus Ekwuazi, enjoined youths to always go through legal ways if they want to travel out of the country.

In his own remarks, the Head, Mass Communication Department, Dominican University, Professor Andrew Okwilagwe, said, “The government should find a way for the youths to move to other places. Nigerians hardly stay in any person’s place. They will go there to learn, work and go back home to show off that they have made it. In fact, Nigerians are unique human beings.”





Oyo State Controller of Immigration, Mohammed Umar, who graced the occasion, assured of a smooth process of passport issuance and collection.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE