The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA) has called for the establishment of a single coordinating Ministry of Transportation to oversee the country’s land, water, rail and air transport systems.

The President-elect of CIoTA, Prof. Samuel Odewumi, made the call on Tuesday during the institute’s virtual pre-investiture press briefing, describing the current fragmentation of the transport sector as a major obstacle to effective planning, coordination and policy implementation.

He explained that bringing all transport modes under one ministry, led by a coordinating minister alongside ministers of state overseeing the various subsectors, would promote synergy and ensure better management of the nation’s transport infrastructure.

Prof. Odewumi also advocated merging the Ministries of Works and Transportation, arguing that their separation had delayed the development of a cohesive national transport policy for more than 40 years.

According to him, closer alignment between the two ministries is critical to ensuring that transport professionals are involved in infrastructure decisions from the initial planning stages.

Highlighting the sector’s broader economic impact, Odewumi, a former Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), noted that an efficient transport system could serve as a practical instrument for poverty reduction in Nigeria.

Speaking about his upcoming investiture, scheduled for Thursday, December 3, at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, the incoming president revealed that his two-year tenure would be guided by four strategic pillars: Building the Base, Budget, Benefits and the Brand.

He further disclosed that the institute would unveil its maiden state and domestic airline performance rankings during the ceremony.

According to Odewumi, the event would be chaired by the CEO of Reuwells Oil & Gas, Dr Reuben Wilson, while the former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Emeritus Prof. Peter Okebukola, would deliver the keynote address.

Other dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include Pastor Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State; Dr Kayode Opeifa, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC); Prof. Ayo Omotayo, Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos; Prof. Ayodeji Badejo, Vice-Chancellor of LASU; and Oba Rafiu Ishola Balogun, the Elejinrin of Ejinrinland.

In his welcome remarks, the Deputy President-elect of CIoTA, Prof. Umar Adam Katsayal, underscored the importance of the transportation sector, describing it as a critical driver of economic growth, regional integration, social mobility and national prosperity.

Prof. Katsayal, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, stressed the need for professionalism, innovation and sustainability in the industry.

He called for stronger collaboration among professional bodies, academia, government and industry operators to build a modern and globally competitive transportation system.