Why Nigeria remains a key market for us —Glovo

THE management of Glovo, a multi-category delivery player, has stated that the Nigerian market remains key to the company due to the high and untapped potential, rapid growth, and endless possibilities it offers.

The General Manager, Glovo Nigeria, Lorenzo Mayol, stated this recently at a stakeholders’ event held to commemorate the company’s one year of operations in Nigeria.

The event, which had representatives of the Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department of NIPOST, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission and the Drivers Training Institute of the Vehicle Inspection Office Abuja, as well as a host of key stakeholders within the Glovo ecosystem across Nigeria in attendance, also presented an opportunity for the company to honour its partners and stakeholders for their contributions to the growth of the business in the past year.

Taking the guests down memory lane, Mayol identified the company’s robust expansion across key cities in Nigeria (Lagos, Abuja & Ibadan), and its vision of expanding to other cities in the coming years, as one of the key highlights of the company’s achievements since commencing business in Nigeria.

“We are excited and honoured to celebrate the first year of Glovo in Nigeria,” said Lorenzo Mayol, General Manager for Glovo Nigeria. We owe our success stories to our partners for their unwavering hard work and contributions; our users for their consistent loyalty, trust and support, and the couriers who collaborate with our platform,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Public Affairs Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Glovo, Tokunbo Ibrahim stated that one of the success drivers of the company remains its culture of accountability.

