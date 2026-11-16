Why Nigeria, other African nations should invest in food processing – Mambo

African countries have been urged to increase investment in agricultural processing facilities and value addition to unlock the continent’s enormous agricultural export potential and strengthen its competitiveness in regional and international markets.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CMD Tourism and Trade Enterprises Limited, Cécile Mambo, gave the charge in Abuja at the ninth edition of the CMD Food Tour 2026, themed “Diplomacy on a Plate: From Farm to Foreign Market”, which brought together diplomats, business executives, entrepreneurs, tourism stakeholders and food enthusiasts.

The six countries that participated in the programme, namely Togo, Tunisia, Iran, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire and the Republic of Benin, showcased their culinary heritage and explored opportunities for agricultural trade, investment and cross-border economic cooperation.

Mambo said African countries must move beyond exporting raw agricultural commodities by deliberately investing in local manufacturing, food processing, packaging and distribution facilities capable of transforming agricultural produce into competitive export products.

She explained that the continent could retain greater economic value from its agricultural resources, create employment opportunities and attract foreign investment if more attention were given to developing processing infrastructure and connecting local producers with international markets.

Using yam as an example, the CMD chief executive explained how Nigeria could transform the widely cultivated crop into export-ready products such as yam flour, thereby creating additional economic opportunities across farming, processing, packaging, transportation and distribution.

According to her, rather than exporting agricultural produce solely in its raw form, investment in processing facilities would enable African businesses to increase the value of their products, expand their market reach and generate more income within their respective economies.

She also identified the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a major opportunity for expanding agricultural businesses across the continent, noting that the trade framework could facilitate increased commerce among African countries and open new markets for locally manufactured food products.

Mambo said the CMD Food Tour was designed to translate cultural diplomacy into practical commercial relationships, stressing that the initiative had evolved beyond an exhibition of international cuisines into a platform for connecting buyers, suppliers, investors and business operators across the agricultural value chain.

She noted that every dish presented at the exhibition represented a broader economic chain involving farmers, processors, exporters, logistics providers, tourism operators and communities whose livelihoods depended on agricultural production and related businesses.

She urged participants to move beyond cultural appreciation by identifying potential suppliers, exchanging business contacts and initiating discussions that could develop into lasting commercial partnerships.

The CMD boss further emphasised the importance of meeting international product quality and regulatory requirements, identifying the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as critical institutions in ensuring that Nigerian products intended for export meet applicable standards.

Mambo said the organisation, guided by its vision of “Creating a Borderless Africa”, would continue to facilitate business matchmaking, investor identification and business-to-business and business-to-government engagements, with a view to converting the connections established at the exhibition into tangible investments, expanded agricultural trade and access to new international markets.

Also speaking, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Nigeria, Mahdavi Raja, identified opportunities for Nigeria and Iran to expand agricultural trade through product exchanges and investments in their respective markets, highlighting Iranian agricultural products, including dates, as potential areas for stronger commercial engagement.

ALSO READ: Pandemonium as gas explosion rocks NNPC filling station in Lagos

Similarly, Tunisia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohsen Antit, represented by the Deputy Head of Mission, Wassim Elghawthi, highlighted the commercial potential of Tunisian products, including olive oil, harissa, seafood and couscous, for greater visibility and market penetration in Nigeria.

The event also featured discussions on food tourism, destination promotion and investment collaboration, with the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Denvik Travels, Ifeanyi Vivian Okonkwo, highlighting how culinary experiences could stimulate international travel and introduce potential visitors to new destinations.

The ninth edition of the CMD Food Tour reinforced the need for stronger partnerships among African governments, diplomatic missions, investors, agricultural producers and private-sector operators to translate the continent’s agricultural resources into export opportunities.