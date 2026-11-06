Why Nigeria needs cross-border payment solutions with a face —Awuzie

THE founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gemsbok Technologies, Charles Awuzie, has emphasised that Nigeria needs cross-border payment solutions with a face, an address, a strong technological innovation, and a solid reputation behind it.

Awuzie stated that many Nigerian and African businesses have lost millions and billions of funds due to engagements with people and financial systems that are fraudulent or weak.

The Gemsbok CEO stated this in Lagos on Wednesday during the launch of the firm’s cross-border payment solution called Gemsbok Transfer, which he said was built in partnership with Zenith Bank.

According to him, the fintech solution, which has operational markets globally, is fast and secure, and enables local payment, international transfer, foreign exchange conversion, payment of airtime, data, and other utility bills, among others.

Awuzie noted that Gemsbok Transfer is built for everyone and for every business, including local and informal businesses; and that because they understand the Nigerian business realities, they are not taking jobs away.

“Gemsbok Transfer puts control back in your hands with no hidden cost. It is no longer business as usual, but business with transparency. We are bringing security, technology, address, and reputation into cross-border payment solutions in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

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He also said that every transfer made through Gemsbok Transfer is insured and that they will be onboarding clients and agents on the platform soon.

The representative of Zenith Bank, Dr Chibuzor Onwuzuruike, who is the relationship manager between Gemsbok Technologies and the bank, described Gemsbok Transfer as “an idea whose time has come.”

Dr Onwuzuruike stated that the bank is pleased with the reputation of Gemsbok and the fintech solution it has built, which is why they are supporting the solution with their infrastructure and resources.

Onwuzuruike said that because of the strong technology, security, speed, and reputation of Gemsbok Transfer, individuals and businesses, especially those who do large volumes of cross-border fund transfers, can trust the fintech solution.

Dr Mayor Chikwe and Armstrong Amobi explained the bottlenecks and risks the fintech solutions can address in the local and international payment ecosystem, as well as the benefits it presents to people and businesses.

Chikwe and Amobi explained, with practical experiences, how people they know have been defrauded of thousands and millions of dollars, and how businesses have been ruined by weak and fraudulent cross-border payment platforms, and also how they have helped to track and recover some of those funds.

The participants, some of whom were into cross-border businesses, shared their hopes and enthusiasm with the Gemsbok Transfer innovation, but stated that the solution should be effective, safe, and trusted as it has been presented to be.

The Gemsbok CEO, Charles Awuzie, presented a demonstration of how the fintech solution works by making some financial and airtime transactions from the Gemsbok Transfer app.

Awuzie added that they are working to serve Nigerian businesses better with more fintech solutions from Gemsbok Technologies.