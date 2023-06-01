REGISTRAR, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, Dr Tosan Erhabor, says that Nigeria’s health sector will be in a more precarious condition if Nigeria fails in producing competent medical laboratory scientists capable of competing with their peers on the global stage.

Dr Erhabor spoke at the induction of 54 medical laboratory scientists into the profession from the Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS) of the University of Ibadan.

The registrar said Nigeria’s health sector is already bearing the brunt of systemic failures and as such excuses for inadequate trained health professionals is not tenable.

He said as key driver of standards in the profession, MLSCN has zero tolerance to unethical practices and any breach of the professional guidelines, by the professionals and the new medical laboratory scientists’ inductees will attract sanctions.

According to the registrar, MLSCN will continue to insist on medical laboratory profession scientists doing the right thing and doing it right even as the graduands must ensure to be counted among the excellent, dedicated and reliable health professionals because of knowledge and skills inculcated in them at the University.

Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Olukayode Adebowale, represented by Professor Olusola Ayoola, the deputy vice-chancellor (administration), commended the lecturers involved in their training and urged them to remember to plough back into the University that trained them.

Earlier, the Provost, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Professor Olayinka Omigbodun said the inductees should embrace the certainty of uncertainty, focus on what is important, be resilient, develop their character as well as discover their inner strength and task their brains to learn new things.

She urged them to work as a team with others on the health sector as they strive to improve on their skills in providing medical care.