Why Nigeria must embrace biofuel as energy source ― Don

A Professor of Management Science, Mathew Ameke, has called for massive investment in biomass fuel in view of the recurring fuel scarcity issues and increases in petroleum prices in the country.

He said there is an increasing paradigm shift to biomass fuel globally as a suitable substitute in view of depleting fossil energy reserves and resources.

He said the recourse to biofuel has become more cogent and attractive, especially with its environmental-friendly nature, and growing agitations against pollution.

He said apart from reducing over-dependence on crude and its attendant hazard, the biofuel diversification will also go a long way in supporting rural economies by creating jobs and providing an additional source of income to Nigeria masses.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Professor Ameke, whose company, Balm in Gilead Educational Services Limited (Bigs Research Incubators and Accelerators), has made a significant inroad into biomass byproducts including biofuel, plant bio-stimulant and bio-medicine, noted that Nigeria has made advancements in biofuel production from algae.

He said his organisation has been collaborating with the federal government through the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and other relevant agencies in driving the project.

He said the federal government’s intervention came in form of machinery and grants, which run into millions of naira.





He also said some international agencies, including the World Bank have taken interest in the initiative.

He said biofuel produced by the company has been certified and can be used for different vehicles and machinery, adding that it’s cheap and environmental-friendly.