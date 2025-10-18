Why Nigeria deserves more great men like Afe Babalola — Cleric

A Nigerian cleric, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, who is the planter of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, stated that Nigeria deserves more exceptional elder statesmen like Aare Afe Babalola, the President of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

He referenced a Yoruba adage that emphasises the importance of elders in society, saying, “The presence of elders in the market is crucial, so that the heads of little children will not be twisted.” Prophet Alo explained that the presence of elder statesmen like Aare Babalola has brought immense blessings to the country.

He noted that Aare Babalola, a philanthropist, successful entrepreneur, and legal luminary, has significantly contributed to Nigeria’s development by enhancing its human and material capacity.

Prophet Alo made these remarks to commemorate Afe Babalola Day, established by the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe. October 18 of each year has been designated by the Ewi to honour Aare Babalola, who hails from Ado-Ekiti.

In a press statement signed by Mr. Deji Ogunbusuyi and distributed to journalists at the Jesus City Camp on the Lekki/Epe Expressway in Lagos, Alo described Afe Babalola as an influential, great, and impactful Nigerian. He stated, “One of the greatest blessings the Almighty has given Nigeria is the gift of a kind man like Aare Afe Babalola, the President of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti, one of Africa’s fastest-growing private universities.”

“Aare Bamofin Afe Babalola is unarguably one of the greatest Africans still striding the earthly pedestal like a colossus. This is because he is so influential and impactful that his ever-flowing milk of human kindness has fixed the lives of millions of Nigerians and Africans from all walks of lives and backgrounds,” he said.

“Aare Babalola is living simply for humanity as everything he does, the ideas he represents and promotes, his entrepreneurship, and his legal practice significantly impact greatly, deeply and positively on everyone regardless of their backgrounds.

“Afe Babalola’s University provides first-class University education to every young African and as well employs thousands of Nigerian and Africans from every background, educated or not.

“While others site their industries outside their home states, Aare Afe Babalola brought his huge investment into his hometown and with it gave meaningful life to thousands of Ekiti people, Nigerians and Africans at large.

On fixing October 18 of every year as a day set aside to celebrate Aare Babalola, Alo said, “It is a very good decision and warmly received by all of us who are from Ekiti as well as Nigerians and Africans as a whole.

“Yeye Aare Modupe Babalola has been the pillar of this great success that our pride, Aare Afe Babalola has been achieving and will continue to achieve for the benefit of humanity. She is the Biblical rock of Gilbrater solidly behind Aare Afe Babalola to give credence to the sagely saying that “behind every successful man is a woman” who truly loves and rebooted her life to him.”

