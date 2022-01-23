Why next Lagos governor should be a woman ― Princess Oyefusi

Former Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi has advocated for a female governor in the state come 2023.

Oyefusi made this known to Tribune Online via telephone call on Sunday when asked about the potentiality of a woman governor in the state.

Princess stated that no woman has been elected as the civilian Governor of the State since the advent of Nigeria’s fourth republic in 1999, noting that it is a zero per cent for gender inclusion, in the area of leadership at the sub-national level and specifically Lagos state.

She said that women’s inherent leadership qualities would provoke a real and desirable change in the state as a society that promotes the dignity of women and gives them the opportunity to thrive will experience rapid development because women are family-centric.

She mentioned that the giant strides of women in civil service, corporate organisations and judiciary within the state validated the effectiveness of women in transforming the state better off what it is today.

Princess stated that this would help fasten the gender inclusiveness goal and speedy achievement of the 35% affirmation agenda.

She stated that virtually all political parties in Nigeria have strong women wings which are designed to coordinate and maintain the support base of each party amongst women, adding that women after all are universally acknowledged to constitute an important unit of any electoral or political demography.

Abiodun, however, expressed that political parties seem to be content with letting women bear such titles as “Women Leader”, “Deputy Women Leader”, “Chief Women Organiser”, etc., without really affording them a real opportunity of contributing politically to the development of this country.

The chieftain noted that a lot of women have worked extraordinarily to succeed in their careers and as such could change the face of the state for the better; even though it is good, it can be better.

Princess cited the impact of the late Justice Rosaline Omotosho who emerged as the first female Chief Judge of Lagos State on April 12, 1995, in the judicial system of the state; Mrs Folorunsho Alakija; Ibukunoluwa Awosika and other women who have contributed effectively to the development of the state.

She, therefore, called on prominent women in the state to contest for this position in 2023.

Princess, therefore, called on Women to contribute their own quota to national development with the decline in the country’s value system.

“I would like to call on prominent women in the state to bring forth their innate confidence and dexterity to contest for the gubernatorial position in 2023,” she said.