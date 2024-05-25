In a significant update, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu has highlighted recent strides in addressing the issues that have plagued Nigeria’s national power grid.

Speaking on Friday at the ongoing Ministerial Sectorial Update, an initiative by the Federal Government to showcase ministerial achievements, Adelabu emphasised the absence of grid collapses over the past two months as a key indicator of progress.

“You can see that for the past two months now, the power grid has not collapsed because we’re also on top of it and we’re trying our best to ensure that we minimise the occurrence of this,” Adelabu stated.

“But the permanent solution to grid collapse is to have automated control of the frequency on the grid and the voltage. There’s an application used for that, called Security Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA).

“We’ve been trying this thing for the last 10 to 12 years. But just last week, we had intervention from the World Bank.

“They gave us 24 months to conclude the implementation of SCADA, and I believe once the World Bank is involved, we’re going to achieve that.

“We now use a locally developed Internet of Things whereby you’re only able to see a portion of the generation and transmission locations while others are not on the network but with SCADA, 100 percent of the locations are going to be on the network,” he added.

