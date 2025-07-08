Why NASS pushes for additional 82 special elective seats for women, PWDs — Reps Speaker

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday said that the House was considering reserving 10 per cent of elective seats in the National Assembly for women and 5 per cent for persons with disabilities (PWDs) during the ongoing constitution review exercise as part of inclusive governance.

Speaking in Abuja during the second Legislative Open Week organised by the House leadership, Speaker Tajudeen explained that the proposed bills, when signed into law, would create special seats for women, resulting in an additional 82 members in the National Assembly—comprising 55 in the House and 28 in the Senate.

Speaker Abbas assured that the reserved-seat representatives would enjoy the same rights, privileges, and committee assignments as their peers, reinforcing their full integration into legislative work.

Speaking on the ongoing constitutional reform, he said: “We are considering 109 amendment bills across various sectors, including electoral, judicial, legislative, and inclusive governance. Twelve electoral reform bills address the scheduling of all general elections on a single day, establish independent candidacy, and create a dedicated commission for local government elections. Judicial reforms encompass 21 bills designed to streamline appellate processes and strengthen judicial independence.”

Speaker Tajudeen further stated that a central feature of the House’s inclusive governance proposals is the introduction of constitutionally guaranteed reserved seats for women and persons with disabilities, saying: “Under the draft amendment, ten per cent of seats in both the Senate and the House of Representatives would be set aside for women, apportioned by state to ensure regional balance.

“These seats would be filled through direct elections on separate ballots, with staggered terms to promote continuity and mentorship. Five per cent of seats would be reserved for persons with disabilities, with candidates nominated by accredited disability advocacy organisations.”

He explained: “Historical data underscores the urgency of this reform. At independence in 1960, women occupied less than one per cent of seats in the National Assembly. By 1990, their share rose only to two per cent. With the restoration of democracy in 1999, women held 3.9 per cent of House seats and four per cent of Senate seats. Today, despite constituting half the population, women’s representation has barely moved beyond these levels.

“International experience shows the impact quotas can have. Rwanda and Senegal utilised constitutional provisions to increase female representation from under 5 per cent to over 30 per cent in a single cycle. South Africa’s voluntary party quota has delivered steady gains, though its success depends on enforcement. By embedding reserved seats into our Constitution, we will break the cycle of stagnation.

“This mechanism will accelerate progress towards gender parity, enrich our legislative debates with diverse perspectives, and ensure that the National Assembly truly reflects the people it serves. The 10th House will pursue vigorous collaboration with the State Houses of Assembly and all stakeholders to ensure that the bill on the reserved seat is passed and becomes part of our Constitution.”

The Speaker said that in its first two sessions, the House introduced 2,263 bills, of which 1,478 have gone through Second Reading, 135 are awaiting further consideration by the House, and 339 are pending before Standing Committees, with five negatived—reflecting rigorous legislative debate.

Out of the total number, he said member-sponsored bills accounted for 2,204, with 26 Executive bills and 33 emanating from the Senate for concurrence. He added, “These figures indicate a steady upward trend since 1999, highlighting an ever-growing legislative capacity and competence.”

He further stated that, as of 30 June 2025, the House has passed 237 bills and forwarded them for presidential assent, of which 55 have been signed into law. These include the Tax Reform Laws—comprising the Nigeria Tax Act, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, the Nigeria Revenue Service Act, and the Joint Revenue Board Act—which simplify the tax code and harmonise revenue collection across tiers of government.

“The Electricity Act (Amendment) 2023 transfers electricity to the Concurrent Legislative List, empowering both federal and state governments to legislate on power generation, transmission, and distribution. The Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act 2024 establishes the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) as an independent body to expand access to tertiary education,” he added.

The Speaker said the House has received 621 petitions from citizens on wrongful terminations, rights violations, and other grievances, adding that 24 of the petitions have been fully treated with reports ready, 30 dismissed for lack of merit, while the remaining 567 are at various stages of the hearing and investigation process.

Speaker Tajudeen said the House will continue to advance security reform with bills for state policing and the devolution of powers over natural resources and infrastructure, adding that the House is considering 14 bills aimed at strengthening institutions, enforcing fiscal accountability, and improving governance frameworks. Citizens’ rights feature in four human rights bills that align domestic law with international standards.

Speaking on executive–legislative cooperation, which he said remains essential, the Speaker thanked the President for always consulting the National Assembly on key policy matters and for respecting its input throughout the legislative process, saying: “His willingness to engage with our debates and incorporate our recommendations has strengthened governance and reinforced the balance of powers that underpins our democracy.”

He said the House recognises the challenges before Nigerians and the legislature, such as economic constraints, a high turnover rate, and public expectations for immediate improvements, which require resilience, saying: “We will continue to balance fiscal realities in our budget appropriations, prioritise critical sectors, and ensure that we deliver fully on our legislative agenda. Similarly, we will continue to invest in research support, modern library facilities, and peer-learning initiatives to strengthen the institution.”

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, commended the House for its achievements over the past two years and for opening their House to the Nigerian people, assuring that the Senate will follow in the footsteps of the House, while plans are underway to organise a joint open week with the Green Chamber.

Senator Akpabio explained that the Open Week was necessary to educate the Nigerian people on the functions of lawmakers as a way of reducing the large turnover rate in the parliament, adding that in the Senate, about 80 per cent of senators are new to the legislature.

He said this huge turnover rate of lawmakers affects institutional memory in the legislature and even the effective performance of their functions.

According to him, many Nigerians are unaware of the actual function of the legislator and often pile pressure on them to build roads, provide employment, and carry out other activities meant for the executive. He added that when the lawmaker fails to deliver on these areas, they are regarded by their constituents as failures, thereby affecting their chances of returning to the National Assembly.

Senator Akpabio said further that because the current Assembly is not at loggerheads with the Executive, but chooses to engage in dialogue in arriving at definite positions, it does not mean that the Assembly is a rubber-stamp legislature. He added that together with the Executive, they have always put the interest of the Nigerian people first.

On his part, former Speaker Hon. Yakubu Dogara tasked the 10th Assembly with the need to promote the spirit of transparency and accountability, saying it is only when you are accountable that you can hold others accountable.

In her intervention, former Speaker Hon. Patricia Etteh underscored the need for constant engagement with their respective constituencies, adding that there was a need to take a cue from the Open Week because their main office is not in Abuja but in their constituencies.

