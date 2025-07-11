Why my administration is investing in education – Zamfara gov

Zamfara Governor, Dauda Lawal, has explained why his administration is committed to enhancing basic education, saying extensive investment is aimed at ensuring that every child in the state has access to quality educational opportunities.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday morning by the public relations officer of Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB) Ibrahim Musa Maizare in the state.

According to him, the Governor has on Thursday officially flagged off the contract notification award for local contractors on UBEC/SUBEB 2024 Matching Grant Projects in the state.

The statement reads in parts: “Governor Lawal emphasized the significance of education as a cornerstone for societal growth and development.

“He highlighted the various initiatives under the 2024 Matching Grant Projects, including the construction of new mega schools, renovation of existing facilities, and implementation of enhanced security measures to create safe learning environments.

“Quality education begins with quality infrastructure, The state government is dedicated to equipping students with the necessary resources for academic success.

“By promoting health and hygiene in our schools, we are investing not just in education but also in the well-being of our children,This extensive investment aims to ensure that every child in Zamfara has access to quality educational opportunities”.

During the ceremony, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Malam Wadatau Madawaki, expressed his gratitude to the contractors selected for this ambitious initiative.

He urged them to uphold high standards of professionalism and accountability, emphasizing that their role is vital in executing projects that symbolize hope for the future of Zamfara’s children.

Also, the Executive Chairman of the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board, Professor Nasir Garba Anka Makaman Sokoto South, highlighted the collective commitment to improving educational standards in the region.

“This collaborative approach aims to foster a sense of ownership among stakeholders, ensuring that the projects benefit all communities in Zamfara,” he said.

At the event, key dignitaries included members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Commissioners, and local government chairpersons.

It was gathered that Governor Dauda Lawal has officially flagged off the contract notification award for local contractors involved in the UBEC/SUBEB 2024 Matching Grant Projects, representing a substantial investment of five billion, nine hundred seventeen million, three hundred thirty thousand, seven hundred and three Naira and ninety-five kobo (₦5,917,330,703.95), aimed at revitalizing the state’s educational infrastructure.

The initiatives represent a substantial investment in the future of Zamfara.