Why Mustapha, Oluwo were barred from Lagos APC governorship primary ― Yuguda

Chairman, Electoral Committee of Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary, Alhaji Shettima Adamu Yuguda, has given reason the two other aspirants, namely Messrs AbdulAhmed Mustapha and Olawale Oluwo, who were in the governorship race with the incumbent, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu were prevented from participating in the ongoing exercise taking place at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos Island.

Oluwo was a former Commissioner for Energy and Minerals Resources in the state, while Mustapha is a former permanent secretary in the same ministry.

The Lagos State Governorship Primary Election Committee of APC had on Thursday before the commencement of accreditation of party delegates and voting, which has just ended after about close to an hour disruption by heavy rain, with counting now ongoing as at the time filing this report, had barred one of the aspirants, Mustapha from the venue of the primary.

One of the contenders of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha, a former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Minerals Resources was barred from the venue.

Mustapha resigned about 14 months ago and declared to vie against Sanwo-Olu picking up the N50 million governorship form of the party.

Speaking on the issue, Adamu claimed that Mustapha was not cleared by the screening committee of the party because of certain issues concerning the certificate issue.





“We have three aspirants, one was cleared, and two others were not cleared when they showed up in Abuja.

“They were not cleared by the screening committee, and appeal committee.

“Apparently, only one was cleared, find out from the aspirants why they were not cleared,” he said.

“But if you ask me; if you were not cleared for an exercise, so what are you going to do there, what is your business there?” he queried.

But when contacted, Mustapha said he was in Abuja two weeks ago for the screening without anybody informing him of the outcome.

He confirmed that he was actually prevented from gaining entry into the venue of the governorship primaries at Onikan, saying, “We were told that we were not cleared by the leadership of the party and as such, they only gave accreditation tags to those that were cleared.”

“We went to Abuja for clearance two weeks ago. The results of the clearance were not communicated to us.

“We went to the APC State Secretariat at Acme Road yesterday (Wednesday), we tried to get our accreditation tags but we were not given. We were there till 7 am this morning before going to the venue of the primary,” he said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mustapha Oluwo barred… Mustapha Oluwo barred… Mustapha Oluwo barred…