Why most women are shy to discuss their sexual problems ― Oji Oghenetejiri

One of Nigeria’s leading sex therapists, using a special herb known as Kayanmata, Oji Oghenetejiri, has declared that most women have sexual problems but hate to admit it because they are shy to discuss it with people.

Speaking with Tribune Online during an interview in Lagos State on Sunday, the biologist turned sex therapist said there’s a simple solution for the problem which is in the herb called Kayanmata.

According to the sex therapist, women, both married and unmarried have sexual problems, pointing out that many women actually are shy and always try to avoid such conversation.

She counseled the men to lay attention to their women’s complaints and sex-related issues adding that “men do not help matters in telling the women they have problems. This is because they either do not want to kill their ego or make them feel bad. In matters of sex, everyone wants to have the mindset that they are giving their partner the best, but when you tell someone they aren’t, it becomes a problem.”

She hinted that from her experience in dealing with such sensitive matter, most women suffer low libido or sex drive, saying sexual problems in women range from vaginal weakness, looseness, vaginal infections, vaginal dryness among others.

“Sex is very important in a relationship and marriage but most people especially the women act as though they are not concerned about their sexual life with their spouses or partners.”

On how her herbs, Kayanmata, coined from a Hausa word is giving succour to ladies with a low urge for sex and weak libido, Ogenetejiri disclosed that “I am into Kayanmata business, this business deals with problems that concern women mostly. Most women have issues in their marriage and relationships that could be easily sorted out by this product but they don’t know.

These products are purely herbal. in fact in seeing them alone you know these are all-natural products from herbs. But most women still shy away from their problems. Kayanmata is a Hausa word, meaning ‘Women’s things’. They are herbs used to enhance sexual pleasure. Kayanmata is the same as an aphrodisiac, anything that is used to stimulate sexual pleasure,” she explained.

She established her Teji Gold Beauty Galleria in 2018 and she has since carved a niche for herself in the business.

